INEC opens window for new registration in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has opened window for citizens that turned 18 to register and be eligible to elect leaders of their choice during elections.

The Anambra Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, made this known during a chat with journalists on Wednesday in Awka.

He described the exercise as timely saying the process would ensure inclusive participation of the young adults in the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra.

He said it also showed the commission’s efforts to strengthen democracy and future elections in the country.

Mefor called on all eligible citizens yet to obtain the voting power to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as announced by INEC which had commenced nationwide on Tuesday, July 8.

He urged the affected citizens to take time and be part of the exercise to avoid excluding themselves from performing their civic duties as the exercise, he said, would end on July 17.

The commissioner said the exercise provided an opportunity for young people, who have recently turned 18 years and are now eligible to vote, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He noted that only citizens who have relocated to Anambra from other parts of the country and wish to transfer their voting rights and those who have lost or defaced their voter cards and need to replace them are allowed under the law to do so.

Mefor urged anyone who fell within the mentioned categories to visit their nearest registration center and complete the registration process.

He added that the exercise was a crucial step in ensuring that the nation’s democracy remains vibrant and representative of the will of the people.

He advised the people to avoid double registration but support INEC in its efforts to provide a free, fair, credible and transparent election in the country.