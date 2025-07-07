I didn’t abandon Anioma State delegates — Senator Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko

By Henry Umoru

Senator Ned Nwoko, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation and representative of Delta North Senatorial District, has strongly refuted claims that he abandoned delegates advocating for the creation of Anioma State during the recent Constitution Review hearing in Enugu.

The rebuttal came in a statement released Monday from his Media Office in response to a report by online platform (Not Vanguard). The publication had alleged that Senator Nwoko failed to support delegates who traveled to Enugu for the constitutional event — a claim the senator labeled as “falsehood and sensationalism.”

Senator Nwoko emphasized that the Anioma State advocacy is not his personal initiative but a collective cause he has chosen to champion on behalf of his constituents.

“It has become painfully predictable that this platform, under the editorial misadventure of its publisher, would again descend into the familiar gutter of sensationalism and manufactured falsehood,” the statement read.

“The headline about Senator Ned Nwoko and Anioma is just another tired attempt by a man who has made it his full-time hustle to blackmail those he cannot understand or control.”

Clarifying his role in mobilizing support for Anioma State, Nwoko stated that all delegates who expressed interest in participating in the Enugu public hearing were “duly and responsibly catered for,” including provisions for logistics, transportation, feeding, and accommodation.

“There was never any agreement or discussion about monetary compensation for attendance,” he explained. “No one was doing Senator Ned Nwoko a personal favour. They were speaking up for themselves, their children, their identity, and their future.”

The senator further stressed that his support for Anioma State is based on principle, not patronage.

“Senator Ned Nwoko does not and will not bribe people to support justice. He does not pay people to believe in their own self-determination,” the statement added.

Nwoko did not mince words in criticizing the founder of the platform, whom he described as “a failed discredited activist, and career blackmailer” with a reputation for “doctored narratives and desperate clickbait headlines.”

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the Anioma cause, vowing to continue pursuing justice and representation for his people through legislative advocacy.