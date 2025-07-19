Herdsmen kill 2 farmers in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

SUSPECTED herdsmen have reportedly shot dead, two farmers at Ubulu Okiti, community, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was learnt that the farmers, identified as Okwuoma and Isichei were killed in the community on Thursday evening.

A dependable source said some herdsmen grazing in the area had encroached the farmland, destroying cassava, maize and other crops.

“There was an altercation between the farmers and some herdsmen grazing in the area, encroaching into farms even the victims’ farms.

“While in the process of getting them out of the farms, one of the herdsmen was apprehended. Others that ran away mobilised, came back and got the farmers killed”, the source said.

The source said the corpses of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary.

He said the matter had been reported to security agencies.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.