Health workers raise alarm over spike in HIV/AIDS cases in Abia

. Blame Trump’s funding cuts, call for local solution

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Health workers and other critical stakeholders in the health sector, have raised the alarm over spike in the spread of HIV/AIDS pandemic in Abia State, South East Nigeria.

This is as the stakeholders have resolved to improve the healthcare delivery system in the state.

The stakeholders who made the observation during a four-day workshop for health leaders and managers in the state, blamed the worrisome development on the anti-aid policy of President Donald Trump of the United States of America who recently, slashed funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which has been subsidising drugs for HIV/AIDS patients all over the world.

They expressed worry the the pandemic which had hitherto been put under check, could again, go out of control as most of the patients cannot afford their treatment.

According to the stakeholders, if no urgent and local interventions were initiated, the scourge could pose serious health threat to the state.

They, stressed the need for the State to re-strategise and also increase sensitisation about the resurgence of the scourge.

” HIV/AIDS is now on the increase. Most of the patients are out of their drugs because of the Trump’s policy which affected supplies by our donor agency – USAID. You know that once a HIV/AIDS patient is on drug, the vital load will be surpressed.

” So, we need to re-strategise and come up with action plan before it gets out of control. There is also need for increased sensitisation and awareness about this. Trump’s wave has swept the USAID off. So, we need to fill up the gap”, they said.

The stakeholders also stressed the need for healthcare products by donor agencies to be delivered on time so they could be administered before their expiry date.

They noted with concern that one of such products which would be expiring by September was only made available “in this July” .

” How can you be giving us products that will expire by September in July?” One of them queried”.

Meanwhile, the workshop which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), a had in attendance Primary Health Secretaries from all 17 Local Government Areas in the state; as well as civil society organisations in health sector.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, said the main objective of the worshop was to prepare the framework for the operational activities of the Ministry in 2026.

” We want to know, and map out details of the operational activities of the ministry and ensure that these activities are well budgeted for. We want to ensure that we meet the expectations of this administration for the health sector in 2026. So what we are doing is to plan to succeed.”

He restated the commitment of the state Government to a functional healthcare delivery system in the state, saying that healthcare remains one of the key priority areas of the Gov. Alex Otti-led administration.

In a remark, the State Coordinator of WHO, Dr Jibrin Alkasim represented by Dr Carol Iwuoha, said the world body was committed to supporting the state’s in the health field.

He emphasized the need for continuous capacity building for health workers to up-skill healthcare delivery.

WHO noted with concern that some of the PHCs in the state were not offering 24-hour service to pregnant mothers, while urging the personnel to stop giving excuses.

It also advised pregnant mothers to stop patronising traditional birth attendants because of the inherent risks but visit PHCs and hospitals for child birth.

Speaking also, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Chidinma Ejepu, said the worshop was part of the strategic plans to assist the health sector in developing its annual operational plan.

“This annual operational plan cuts across all the states. And we are developing this annual operational plan based on the health sector strategic blueprint. The goal is to save lives, and reduce financial and physical pain”, she said.

She dispelled misconceptions that the FMH was discriminatory in its health interventions in states, insisting that states are treated evenly based on performance.

Ejeupu hinted that the Federal Government is rolling out measures to permanently address the challenge of migration of health workers from the country, adding that the full package will soon be unveiled.

In a remark, the Permanent Secretary, Abia State Ministry of Health, Dr Ifenyinwa Umah-Kalu, said the worshop was all about capacity building for healthcare workers for improved service delivery.

“As stakeholders at different levels of the health sector, we sit together, plan together, so that we can have a budget that is linked to annual operational plan.

“The health sector is an ecosystem that addresses health care to make sure that no mother dies in a pregnancy-related condition. In Abia State we are cascading down to ensure that Abia health sector works and nobody dies for a preventive cause.”

She said that the State Government had commenced recruitment of 771 health workers to beef up the state’s health workforce.

“The application phase will end in August. There could be an extension if we don’t have enough”, she said.

The Permanent Secretary commended development partners for their various health interventions in the state.

In an interview, the Sector Wide Approach (SWAP) Desk Officer for Abia State, Dr Onuka Okorie, said that worshop was to train health authority secretaries and other stakeholders on how to improve healthcare delivery.

Earlier in his presentation, he identified Bende Ugwunagbo and Ukwa East Local Government Areas as the three LGAs with the highest maternal mortality rate in the state.

He blamed the cause on delays in seeking care, delays in reaching care, delays in receiving care and delays in taking responsibility as well as patronage of traditional birth attendants and religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, participants at the workshop expressed concern over the inadequacy of skilled health personnel to man the renovated PHCs and hospitals across the state, and pleaded with the state government to speed up its on-going recruitment of fresh hands.

Comrade Richard Okoro representing CSOs in health, urged communities to take responsibility of PHC facilities in their domain.

He also frowned at the activities of some religious leaders who give pregnant mothers false prophesies that they would give birth naturally and not through surgery.