Gunshots rock Benue IDP camp

By Peter Duru

There was pandemonium in Uikpam, the host community of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, following heavy sounds of sporadic gunshots in the area.

It was gathered that the incident, which started Friday night at about 11 pm around Uikpam market square on Umenger-Gbajimba Road, lasted about 20 minutes.

A source in the area who preferred anonymity disclosed that the sound of gunshots forced members of the community and the IDPs taking refuge at the Uikpam IDPs camp to flee the area in their numbers.

He said, “When people started hearing the sound of the gunshots around 11 pm, everyone became confused and worried. Many felt armed herdsmen had invaded the community, just as it happened in Yelewata recently.

“People in large numbers started moving out of their homes and the IDP camp for fear of their safety and trekked to Daudu town and its surrounding communities.

“Some in the process of fleeing sustained injuries. However, it was later discovered that it was not an attack, but some unidentified hoodlums were responsible for the incident. Moreover, security personnel who were alerted moved into the area to restore order. There was calm all through the night till this moment.

“But we are also appealing that security be beefed up in the community to forestall any security challenge to avert a repeat of the Yelewata incident because Uikpam is an IDP host community.”

A former State House of Assembly aspirant from the area, Mr. Jimin Geoffrey, also confirmed the development on his verified social media handle.

He said, “I personally went to Uikpam this morning to see things for myself, and everybody confirmed there were gunshots. This means Uikpam, which houses an IDP camp for years, is vulnerable.

“Uikpam is vulnerable to militia herders’ attacks, and my sincere appeal to the state government is to urgently restore the Mobile Security Personnel that were withdrawn from the town a few weeks ago. This will bring back confidence in the residents.

“The Government should be proactive in restoring security at Uikpam in order not to give room for any unforeseen calamity.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she was not aware of the incident.