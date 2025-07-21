Full List: US hikes immigration fees for select categories starting July 22

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a series of new immigration-related fees set to take effect from July 22, 2025, impacting several application categories including asylum, parole, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The changes were detailed in a Federal Register notice dated July 18, and are being implemented under a new U.S. law known as H.R. 1.

According to USCIS, these newly introduced fees will apply globally, including to applicants from Nigeria and other countries.

Importantly, the fees are non-waivable and must accompany all benefit requests submitted on or after July 22. The agency also stated that any form postmarked on or after August 21, 2025, without the appropriate payment, will be rejected.

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a $100 application fee for Form I-589, which is used for asylum and withholding of removal requests—marking the first time such a fee will be required.

In addition, USCIS will now impose a $100 Annual Asylum Fee (AAF) on all pending I-589 applications for each year they remain unresolved. This AAF must be paid online, and personal payment notices will be sent to affected applicants.

Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) are also seeing fee changes. Initial EAD applications will now cost $550, while renewals or extensions will cost $275, specifically targeting individuals applying under the categories of asylum, parole, or TPS. For those seeking re-parole through Form I-131, the EAD fee is reduced to $275, in line with the H.R. 1 structure.

Other changes include a $250 fee for Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) applications using Form I-360 and a tenfold increase in the TPS registration fee—from $50 to $500—using Form I-821.

USCIS emphasized that these new charges are additional to existing fees outlined in 8 CFR part 106, and unlike some current fees, they cannot be waived or reduced by submitting Form I-912 or any written request.

The agency also noted that changes to fees for other forms, including Form I-131 and Form I-102, are not covered in this phase and will be announced in a future Federal Register update.

Work permit validity will also now depend on the applicant’s category. For instance, parolees will receive EADs valid for no more than one year or until the end of their parole term—whichever is shorter. For TPS beneficiaries, both initial and renewed EADs will similarly be capped at one year or the duration of their TPS status.

Categories Affected by the New Fee Structure

Form I-589 (Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal): $100 application fee

Annual Asylum Fee (AAF): $100 per year for pending I-589 applications

Employment Authorization Document (EAD):

$550 for initial applications

$275 for renewals or extensions for categories (a)(4), (a)(12), (c)(8), (c)(11), (c)(19), (c)(34)

$275 for EADs filed under Form I-131 (re-parole)

Form I-360 (Special Immigrant Juvenile cases): $250

Form I-821 (TPS registration): $500 (up from $50)

