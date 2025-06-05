5 things every immigrant in the U.S. must know about new e-verify alert on work permits

A new policy from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is changing how employers handle immigration status updates: and it could have serious consequences for thousands of immigrant workers.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest update to the E-Verify system and how it may affect employment for immigrants across the country:

1. New Alerts Flag Work Permit Revocations — But Only Employers Are Notified

The DHS has added a new feature to E-Verify called the “status change report.” This tool automatically alerts employers if a worker’s Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is revoked after they’ve been hired.

What’s alarming, however, is that only the employer gets the alert — not the employee. Immigrant workers could lose their jobs without any warning that their legal status has changed.

2. Job Losses Could Happen Without Recourse

Before this update, there was no formal system to inform employers of changes in an employee’s work status post-hiring. Now, with real-time notifications, employers are expected to act swiftly — often leading to immediate termination if no valid alternative documents are provided.

Labor advocates say the lack of employee notification could lead to mass silent job losses, especially among immigrants navigating legal gray areas like asylum cases, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), or parole programs.

3. The Policy Follows a Supreme Court Ruling on Immigration Rollbacks

The timing of this update isn’t random. It follows a recent Supreme Court decision affirming the federal government’s authority to end programs like TPS and the Cuba-Haiti-Nicaragua-Venezuela (CHNV) parole scheme.

Many who still possess valid-looking EAD cards may now technically be out of status, putting them at greater risk under the new E-Verify policy.

4. Employers Are Now Under More Pressure and Legal Risk

Companies using E-Verify must now closely monitor these reports. If they knowingly keep unauthorized workers on the payroll, they could face federal penalties. However, DHS warns employers not to misuse this feature to discriminate or profile based on nationality or immigration status.

Employers must walk a legal tightrope: respond to alerts promptly, but avoid wrongful termination or biased enforcement.

5. Immigrant Workers Face New Uncertainty

For many immigrants dealing with backlogs, delays, or pending legal cases, this update introduces a new layer of instability. Since they won’t be notified directly by the government, they may find out about status issues only when their job is on the line.

Workers are urged to stay informed about their immigration status, monitor any pending applications, and seek legal help if unsure about their EAD’s validity.

