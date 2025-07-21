‘Those who commit visa fraud will be banned for life’ — U.S. embassy tells Nigerians

The United States government has issued a stern warning to Nigerians and others seeking to migrate illegally or through fraudulent means, declaring that those who commit visa fraud will be permanently banned from entering the U.S.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria emphasised the government’s zero tolerance for illegal immigration and fraud, stating that interagency efforts are ongoing to combat such activities.

U.S. government interagency efforts combat fraud and will end illegal immigration. Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life. A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and… pic.twitter.com/RrRhdeRK7N — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) July 21, 2025

“Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life,” the U.S. Mission warned.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbor illegal aliens.”

The message underscores growing concerns over fraudulent immigration practices and the increasing number of Nigerians and others attempting to enter the U.S. through illegal means.

It comes amid a broader crackdown by U.S. authorities on illegal migration routes and trafficking networks.

The statement also reinforces the U.S. government’s commitment to border integrity and holding accountable individuals who try to undermine immigration processes.

Recall last week, the embassy issued a public reminder clarifying a widespread misunderstanding regarding U.S. visa rules.

The advisory was shared on July 17 via the embassy’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the embassy, the duration of stay granted to a traveller is not determined by the expiration date on the visa. Instead, it is set by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the U.S. port of entry.

“Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date. To see how long you can stay, check your I-94 (admit until date) at i94.cbp.dhs.gov,” the embassy stated in its post.

The embassy stressed that a visa only allows a traveller to approach a U.S. port of entry and request admission: it does not automatically grant entry or dictate how long the visitor can remain in the country.

Travellers were advised to check their I-94 form, which contains the official “Admit Until Date” assigned by the CBP officer upon entry. This date determines when a visitor must leave the U.S.