Fresh attack hits Taraba village as suspected herders raze houses

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

JALINGO — Bandawa village in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into chaos on Wednesday night following a fresh attack allegedly carried out by suspected herders, resulting in the destruction of multiple homes.

The Taraba State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that at least ten houses were set ablaze during the assault.

Police Public Relations Officer, James Lashen, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area received a distress call around 9:45 p.m. and immediately dispatched officers to the scene. However, the attackers had fled before their arrival.

“A mobile phone and other items recovered from the scene may aid in tracking down the perpetrators,” Lashen noted.

Eyewitnesses and residents reported that one villager drowned while trying to escape across a river during the attack. The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

The Bandawa youth leader, Ishaya Peter, condemned the assault, describing it as “barbaric and unprovoked.”

Tensions remain high in the area, with residents calling for improved security presence and urgent intervention by state authorities to prevent further escalation.