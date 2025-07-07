Ex-Katsina PDP chairman dumps party, joins ADC

…Says PDP Has Collapsed, Vows to Continue Political Struggle in New Platform

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA — Hon. Salisu Lawal Uli, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, has officially resigned from the party and pledged allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under the Coalition of Nigeria Political Groups.

In a resignation letter dated July 2, 2025, Uli cited dissatisfaction with the PDP’s leadership style since 2022 as the reason for his departure. He accused the party of abandoning accountability and discipline, noting that internal mismanagement signaled the imminent collapse of the PDP.

“Signs began to manifest that the PDP’s collapse was imminent when some members began to see themselves as demigods, beyond discipline, no matter the level of atrocities they committed,” Uli wrote.

Having been a PDP member since 1998, Uli assured his supporters that his political mission to “liberate Nigeria and Katsina State” would continue under the ADC, which he described as “a more democratic, ideological, disciplined, and reliable platform.”

His defection comes amid wider discontent within the Katsina PDP. Recently, a faction loyal to former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, also quit the party. This group included 287 former candidates and aspirants for House of Assembly, Chairmanship, and Councilorship positions.

Chairman of the Local Government Chairmanship Aspirants’ Forum, Alhaji Yasir Ibrahim, said internal betrayal and deceit forced them out of the PDP. “The PDP is no longer an opposition party in the state. Hence, our decision to join the coalition for a stronger front,” he stated.

In a related development, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, now a prominent figure in the opposition coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of colluding with top APC members to destabilize the PDP.

Speaking at a political gathering in Katsina, Inuwa vowed to resist any external manipulation of the party’s structure in the state. “We will not fold our arms and allow a single person to control a party with thousands of members in Katsina. We will ensure justice and equity prevail,” he said.

The growing movement within Katsina’s political opposition signals a realignment of forces ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the ADC emerging as a rallying platform for disgruntled PDP members and other opposition blocs in the state.