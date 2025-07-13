Enugu Govt resolves Nkanu East, Nkanu West boundary dispute

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Boundary Committee has successfully resolved the longstanding boundary dispute between Isienu-Amagunze and Akpugo communities, located in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas, respectively.

The peaceful resolution averted what could have escalated into a violent clash between the two neighbouring communities, following rising tensions after an incident on December 11, 2024, when construction machinery allegedly owned by a developer from one of the communities encroached on over six hectares of cassava and yam farms belonging to Isienu-Amagunze farmers.

In its report released on Thursday, the committee affirmed the boundary between the communities, identifying a seasonal stream known as Iyi-Ezi as the official demarcation line.

“The boundary between both communities is the point demarcated by a seasonal stream known as the Iyi-Ezi stream, which borders the Akpugo and Isienu-Amagunze communities,” the committee stated.

The stream also marks the current administrative boundary between Nkanu East and Nkanu West LGAs.

The announcement was made at the Enugu State Government House in the presence of community representatives from Ndiuno-Uwani Akpugo, Ndiagu-Uwani Akpugo, and Isienu-Amagunze, alongside key government officials.

Among those in attendance were the Commissioner for Chieftaincy, Local Government and Rural Development, Deacon Okey Ogbodo; representatives of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; the State Surveyor General; Secretary of the Committee, Barr. Solomon Ejim; and the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu.

Reacting to the decision, Hon. Anthony Okey Mbah, who represents Nkanu East Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, praised the outcome, noting that it aligned with the longstanding position of the Isienu-Amagunze community.

“This decision reflects the true boundary as submitted by the Isienu-Amagunze community to the boundary committee,” he said, while commending Governor Peter Mbah for what he described as a “historic resolution” to a decades-long conflict.