Breaking: [Ekiti 2026] PDP missing as INEC releases list of gov candidates

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the provisional list of governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the June 20, 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

The list, which was pasted on Monday at the INEC office along New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state Capital features candidates from 12 political parties vying for the plum position.

According to the list, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fielding the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji (58), with Monisade Afuye (67) as his running mate.

Other candidates include Opeyemi Falegan (41) of the Accord Party, with Omoyemi Olaleye (42) as deputy; Akande Oluwasegun (36) of the African Action Congress, paired with Oluwasanmi Fajuyigbe; and Ayodeji Ojo (42) of the Action Democratic Party, with Itunu Ibitoye (35) as running mate.

The African Democratic Congress is presenting Oluwadare Bejide (66) and Paul Olowoyeye (52), while the Action People’s Party has Bidemi Awogbemi (36) and Akinyemi Adewumi (53) on its ticket.

Also on the list are Joseph Anifowose (65) and Margaret Ilesanmi (68) of the Allied People’s Movement; Oyebanji Olajuyin (67) and Ayokunle Okumade (45) of the Labour Party; and Blessing Abegunde (35) with Francis Ajayi (65) of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

The People’s Redemption Party is fielding Olaniyi Ayodele (49) and Modupe Adebiyi (35), while the Young Progressive Party has Owoola Daramola (54) and Opeyemi Adeyemo (51). The Zenith Labour Party’s candidates are Victor Adetunji (38) and Adesina Oyeniyi (35).

However, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Wole Oluyede and his deputy were noticeably absent from the provisional list.

An impeccable sources at the INEC office disclosed that the PDP’s candidates were not included due to ongoing court cases bordering on the party’s leadership, which are yet to be resolved.