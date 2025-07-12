EFCC declares Rabiu Tijjani, wanted over alleged $1.9m fraud

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Rabiu Auwalu Tijjani, a 43-year-old native of Dala Local Government Area in Kano State, wanted over his alleged involvement in a financial fraud amounting to $1.9 million.

According to a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, Tijjani is being sought for offenses bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, and money laundering.

The commission revealed that the suspect’s last known address was 59 Murtala Muhammed Way, Kano, but his current location is unknown.

The EFCC has appealed to members of the public for credible information that could assist in apprehending Tijjani. Citizens are encouraged to report to any of the Commission’s offices located in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

Tips can also be sent via phone (08093322644), email ([email protected]), or reported at the nearest police station or security agency.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to tracking and prosecuting individuals involved in financial crimes, urging the public to assist in ensuring justice is served.