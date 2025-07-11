Delta HoS, CIPM president, others advocate for public service digitalization 

Digitalization of the public sector is not just a trend, but a necessity that can make work easier, faster, and cost-effective.

Head of Service of Delta State, Dr. Minnie Oseji, and other speakers noted this while speaking at the Annual Public Lecture of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Delta State branch, held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba on Thursday.

Dr. Oseji emphasized that civil servants cannot afford to be left behind in this digital age, highlighting the benefits of digitalization in transforming how government operates and delivers services to citizens.

Speaking on the theme of the annual lecture, “Future Proofing A New World of Work: Digitalization of the Public Sector”, the Delta Head of service emphasized the benefits of digitalization of the public service to effective and efficient service delivery.

While saying that her office had adopted digital approach to trainings and learning, the HoS urged civil servants to embrace digitalization, just as she disclosed that her office, under the computer centre had commenced the pilot scheme of paperless operations.

Representative of the President and chairman of the governing council of CIPM, Mr. Omole Osahon, reiterated the mission of the institute promoting excellence in people management and to equip the private and public sectors with strategies that would stand both the test of time and tech.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Delta State Branch of CIPM, Mrs. Tega Lynn Olowohunwa, expressed delight for the array of distinguished audience which included professionals, leaders of thoughts, and public sectors that gathered for the public lecture.

“We are here to reflect, learn, and challenge ourselves to build systems that are resilient, inclusive, and ready for the future.

This progressive effort aligns with the M.O.R.E agenda of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who is so strong and passionate about improving the Delta State Civil” said Mrs. Olowohunwa .

She praised the CIPM for meeting the expectations of members as the apex regulatory body for human resource management in Nigeria, renowned for the pursuit of delivering value through people.

The Chairman of the event and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Oghenerukevwe Agas, while declaring the event open noted that Future proofing a new world of work was all about anticipating a new work system and taking proactive steps to minimize negative effects and maximizing the opportunities the new order offers.

She commended CIPM for being proactive and adopting tech options to conduct its business, just as she lauded the Delta State government for the ultra-modern secretariat complex that is supposed to be a SMART building.

“The public sector is guided by rules and regulations hence it is perceived to be rigid sometimes, but this rigidity is what makes the public sector unique.

However, for the public sector to cope with the ever-evolving new world, the public sector needs to be ready. This is the reason why we are here, to ask ourselves some salient questions about our preparedness for the future that is here.” Mrs. Agas said.

In a goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House Affairs, Mr. Victor Udi stated that the Chartered Institute of Personal Management of Nigeria CIPM, is renowned for knowledge advancement and that he was very happy to be the chief host of the event.

” There is no doubt that the theme of the Public lecture resonates squarely with today’s rapidly evolving world as we navigate the complexities of the digital age.

It is necessary that public and corporate institutions should as a matter of urgency embrace the new innovation, modernity and technology; knowing that the world has become a global village. Mr. Udi said

He said that the governor was committed to harnessing the powers of digitalizing the system because he believes it would help to drive the public service delivery faster.

Engr. Sean Olabode Badiru, a seasoned professional with 19 years of expertise, and extensive experience in organizational strategy, operational design, and technology integration, delivered a thought-provoking lecture as the guest speaker.