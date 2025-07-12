Defection rumour: We’ll follow Adeleke to any party – Osun PDP stakeholders

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the rumoured defection plot of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the leadership caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state have vowed to follow the governor to any party he decided to join.

The caucus at the end of its meeting with the governor at the Government in Osogbo on Saturday passed a vote of confidence on the governor and decided to be with him.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed after the meeting, the caucus said it will stand by the governor’s decision when it ripes.

The statement reads, “Osun PDP leadership caucus today passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ademola Adeleke, unanimously supporting any decision the Governor takes on the growing rumour of defection to another political party.

“The leaders praised the Governor’s leadership and performance in office and mandated him to continue consultations with all stakeholders locally and nationally.

“The caucus meeting has in attendance representatives of all sections of the party and government namely the National Assembly caucus, the State Assembly caucus, the State Executive Council, the State Executive of the party, the Special Advisers’ Forum, the elders caucus and the state chapter of ALGON leadership.

“The meeting however recognized that the Governor is still consulting on next lines of action. It was attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke; deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; Hon Bamidele Sallam; Hon Clement Olohunwa; Hon Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro.

“Others at the meeting include; ( Mrs Modupeole Adeleke; South West Vice Chairman of the PDP, Engr Kamoruden Ajisafe;Osun state chairman of the PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi; House Speaker, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the state Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; among others”.

Recall that the rumoured defection of Governor Adeleke into the APC has raised tension among members of both the APC and the PDP, as the news jolted supporters of the APC aspirants.

Members of the both parties have been teasing each other in the event of the governor’s defection into the party over who takes over as the party leader.