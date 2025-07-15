Cross River govt, NAF deepen ties for security of state

Gov Otu

Cross River State government and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, have pledged to deepen their partnership in strengthening security across the state, especially around strategic infrastructure and high-risk zones, to ensure safety of citizens and investors.



This commitment was renewed during a courtesy visit by the Air Officer Commanding, AOC, Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Yenagoa, to Government House in Calabar.



The meeting, held in the Conference Room of the deputy governor, brought to light the evolving role of military-civilian cooperation in securing Cross River’s economic future.



Representing Governor Bassey Otu, the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, described the administration as “military-friendly” and praised the air force and other security agencies for their role in maintaining peace and stability in the state.



“Cross River is building a new economy that will attract investments and tourists. From the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the African Development Bank’s agricultural project in Tinapa, we are setting up infrastructure that will need to be properly secured,” the governor said.



He acknowledged recent joint security operations, including the clearance of criminal elements from the waterfront areas, and hinted at future aerial support in difficult terrain where naval access was limited.

The governor noted: “The Nigerian Navy is finding it difficult to access some of the creek areas due to narrow tunnels.



”We believe a bit of air intervention, which only you can provide, will help us fully secure these zones.”

He pledged the state government’s support in upgrading the Air Force Primary School in Calabar, describing it as a necessary investment in quality education for military and civilian children alike.

Responding, the Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Anake, who was visibly impressed by ongoing developments in the state, commended the Cross River government for its hospitality and unwavering support.

“I am over-impressed with what I saw on ground, particularly the road network inside the air force base. The aesthetics have completely transformed since I first visited here as a young officer 30 years ago,” he said.

While emphasizing the air force’s commitment to security in the South-South, Anake announced that surveillance and reconnaissance flights would soon be intensified over sensitive areas of Cross River State.

“Our mission is clear: any time, any weather, just give us a knock and we’ll respond with military precision. We are here not just to take from government, but to give full cooperation,” he assured.

The visit underscored the importance of synergy between security agencies and state authorities in tackling issues like cultism, oil bunkering, and kidnapping—threats that have previously disrupted peace in the region.