Coronation Group reaffirms commitment to drive private sector transformation

Oludotun Akinde, Group Head of Affluent Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank, Olubunmi Adetiloye, Team Lead, Sales, Coronation Insurance Plc; Esohe Urhoghide, Head of Sales and Client Coverage at Coronation Asset Management; Olamide Olajolo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Insurance Plc, Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike, Chief Client Officer for Operations and Customer Experience at Coronation Registrars Limited; Irenosen Ohiwerei, Chief Operations Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank; At The 13th Businessday CEO Forum in Lagos.

….Commits to Shaping Nigeria’s Economic Recovery Through Reform Advocacy and Capital Deployment

By Juliet Ebirim

LAGOS – Leading financial services conglomerate, Coronation Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving private sector-led economic transformation in Nigeria through its sponsorship and active participation at the 13th BusinessDay CEO Forum, held Thursday at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Nigeria – From Reform to Recovery,” this year’s edition brought together top executives, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss Nigeria’s economic trajectory and actionable pathways to national recovery.

Coronation Group’s delegation included senior executives from its core subsidiaries, with Olamide Olajolo, Managing Director and CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, and Irenosen Ohiwerei, Chief Operations Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, leading the charge. They were joined by Esohe Urhoghide of Coronation Asset Management, Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike of Coronation Registrars Limited, and Oludotun Akinde, Group Head of Affluent Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank.

Speaking at the forum, Olajolo underscored the vital role of the private sector in shaping reform and ensuring sustainable growth.

“Our engagement today reflects our enduring belief that the private sector must not only respond to reform but actively shape it. Sustainable growth in Nigeria demands a coalition of capital, intellect, and integrity,” he stated. “Through platforms like this, we’re not just observers of reform—we’re co-authors of the recovery journey.”

The event featured spirited discussions on the practical challenges of implementing reform policies, as well as actionable steps toward rebuilding Nigeria’s productive capacity. A keynote address delivered on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, by his Special Adviser, Mrs. Sayande Okoli, emphasized the need to view healthcare as economic infrastructure—a point echoed by Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Coronation Group’s participation aligned with its broader mission of not only providing financial services but also influencing long-term policy and building public-private confidence through strategic dialogue.

“Our commitment goes beyond transactions,” said Irenosen Ohiwerei. “We’re here to build trust, foster dialogue, and create value that endures—because economic transformation requires not just capital but clarity and consistency in engagement.”

With its deepening engagement across sectors, Coronation Group continues to position itself as a central voice in the evolving conversation around Nigeria’s economic reform and recovery.