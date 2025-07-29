CODAF launches Zero Waste Parliament in Lagos

Some members of the CODAF Zero Waste Parliament during the event held at the Renevelyn Development Initiative, RDI, office in Ikeja, Lagos on Monday.

To promote community-led zero-waste strategies aimed at reducing methane emissions and turning waste into economic opportunities, the Community Development Advocacy Foundation, CODAF, launched the Zero Waste Parliament in Lagos on Monday.

The initiative was launched under the Multi-Solving Action for Methane Reduction in Nigeria, MAMRN, Project.

Mr. Friday Oku, President of the Association of Scraps and Waste Pickers of Lagos, ASWOL, was elected Speaker of the Parliament, while Ms. Victoria Aghaji was named Clerk.

The Parliament, according to CODAF, was inaugurated in line with its mandate of including informal waste workers and community members at the grassroots in decision-making processes on environmental policy.

CODAF Project Manager, Ms. Melody Enyinnaya, said the Zero Waste Parliament will serve as a platform for monitoring, community engagement, and policy input as Lagos transitions to a functional and sustainable zero-waste economy.

Recall that in April, CODAF introduced the MAMRN Project to Epe residents. They also included a baseline report and plans for a Waste Materials Recovery Facility.

Challenges, solutions

At the event on Monday, Focal group discussions identified zero waste challenges and solutions.

The challenges include poor waste segregation, lack of recognition for waste collectors, inadequate investment, obsolete landfill structures, weak institutional frameworks, lack of public awareness and advocacy on waste sorting and recycling.

Proposed solutions include circular waste hotspots, the Blue Box initiative, improved data collection to support planning, increased advocacy in local languages, collaboration with Community Development Associations, youth education, farmers’ support, expanded research on affordable composting, and re-engineering of policy frameworks.

