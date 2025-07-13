Club World Cup award: Palmer wins best player of tournament [Full List]

Chelsea capped off their impressive FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final, securing not only the trophy but also a pair of individual award.

Despite PSG entering the final as favourites—especially after their stunning 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid—Chelsea turned the script around with a dominant first-half display. Cole Palmer scored twice and set up new signing Joao Pedro for the third, giving the Blues a comfortable lead by halftime. PSG never recovered.

Palmer’s all-round brilliance in the tournament, capped by his decisive performance in the final, earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was also recognised for his excellent performances, taking home the Golden Glove after keeping three clean sheets.

While the French side faltered in the final, PSG’s Desire Doue was named Young Player of the Tournament for his breakout performances.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia claimed the Golden Boot, having scored five goals in the competition.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – Individual Award Winners

Player of the Tournament: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Golden Glove: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

Young Player of the Tournament: Desire Doue (PSG)

Golden Boot: Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid) – 5 goals

Vanguard News