Bus donation: NBA hails Gov Ahmad Aliyu

By Musa Na Allah, Sokoto

In a commendable gesture that has reverberated through the legal community, Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has donated a brand-new bus to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto Branch, a move widely described as transformational and reflective of the governor’s strong commitment to institutional development and the rule of law.

The donation, which was announced on Thursday, was warmly received by members of the Sokoto Bar. In a statement signed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Aminu Hassan, Esq., the NBA expressed deep appreciation, stating that the vehicle would significantly enhance mobility, outreach, and collaboration among legal professionals in the state.

“This thoughtful support further reflects the Governor’s alignment with the core values of justice, accountability, and professional development, which the NBA holds dear,” the statement noted.

Chairperson of the NBA Sokoto Branch, Rashidat Muhammad, Esq., described the donation as timely and impactful. She emphasized that beyond its utility as a mode of transportation, the bus would serve as a catalyst for operational efficiency, increased legal advocacy, and community engagement across Sokoto State.

The association also singled out the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Nasiru Muhammad Binji, Esq., for praise, acknowledging his pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between the legal profession and the state government. The NBA credited his leadership and collaboration as instrumental in pushing forward meaningful legal reforms and fostering synergy between the bar and government institutions.

As the NBA looks ahead, the Sokoto branch reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the state government to promote justice, legal education, public service, and sustained institutional growth.

The statement concluded with a patriotic flourish:

“Long live Sokoto State! Long live the Caliphate Bar! Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

Governor Aliyu’s bold donation is already being seen not just as a material gift, but a symbolic endorsement of legal empowerment and institutional partnership in Sokoto—a development many believe sets a benchmark for other states to emulate.