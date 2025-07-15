Bullion Records Star, Harcher, drops dazzling music video for hit single ‘Stamina’

By Benjamin Njoku

In another thrilling addition to Nigeria’s vibrant music scene, fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Abdul Rahman Yusuf, professionally known as Harcher, has released the official music video for his electrifying single ‘Stamina’, a standout track from his debut extended play (EP) ‘The Great Arrival’. The video premiered today, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, across local and international television stations, marking yet another milestone for the young artiste and his record label, Bullion Records.

The song ‘Stamina,’ already a favourite on radio playlists in Nigeria and abroad, was produced by Yeba and mixed and mastered by ARIS. Its newly released music video, directed by acclaimed ID Direction, delivers a visually compelling interpretation of Harcher’s rhythmic intensity and lyrical confidence.

Speaking to journalists at the label’s media briefing, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Records, expressed pride in the artist’s growth and consistent efforts in delivering world-class productions.

“We are excited to release the music video for Stamina, which has already captured the attention of many on the airwaves,” said Ambassador Ajadi. “This new video joins the league of other Bullion Records Music Videos such as Peace, Love, and Jo Si, all performed by Harcher. I believe our fans and followers will be thrilled with the creative quality and vibrant energy this new release brings to the screen.”

Ambassador Ajadi, who has been at the forefront of promoting Nigerian music talents across Africa and the diaspora, described Stamina as a “symbol of resilience and youthful energy,” adding that the label is committed to investing in authentic African storytelling through music and videos.

Bullion Records, which has rapidly established itself as one of Nigeria’s emerging music powerhouses, continues to scout, develop, and support young musical talents like Harcher, whose rise from the streets of Ikeja to the global stage reflects the core vision of the label.

Harcher, who turned 20 last year, described the release of the Stamina video as a dream come true.

“Stamina is more than just a song to me. It’s a representation of the energy, the grind, and the determination I’ve had since I started this journey,” Harcher said. “Working with ID Direction was incredible. The video brings the song to life in ways I never imagined. I can’t wait for my fans to see and vibe with it.”

Released earlier this year, The Great Arrival EP features six tracks and a bonus song that showcase Harcher’s versatility—blending Afrobeat, pop, and street-hop influences with authentic storytelling. Tracks like Jo Si and Peace have already become fan favourites, receiving massive airplay and praise for their lyrical depth and engaging melodies.

Industry analysts believe Stamina has the potential to become one of the breakout music videos of 2025, thanks to its pulsating rhythm, danceable beat, and top-tier production quality.

With Bullion Records pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in independent music production, Harcher’s Stamina is poised to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape—one beat at a time.