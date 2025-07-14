Buhari gave his all to the nation he loved, Wale Tinubu mourns

Late Muhammadu Buhari

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Chief Executive of Oando Group, Wale Tinubu, has joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the passing of the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died yesterday at London hospital.

According to a statement from his media office, Tinubu described late Buhari as selfless leader whose leadership from the military era to his two-term democracy presidency leaves a legacy marked by a fierce anti-corruption stance.

‘’Today, we bid farewell to a man whose life was defined by service, discipline, an unwavering commitment to Nigeria.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, was more than a statesman-he was a symbol of resilience in the face of great national challenges.”

His leadership, from the military era to his two-term democratic presidency, leaves a legacy marked by a fierce anti-corruption stance, decisive security efforts, an earnest pursuit of self-reliance through numerous reforms’’

Tinubu praised late Buhari for his belief in Nigeria and his effort toward economic reform while he was the President.

‘’I had the honour of witnessing his belief in Nigeria-in our capacity to rise, to reform, and to thrive. May history remember him kindly’’

Also, Tinubu sent his condolences and prayers to his family and all Nigerians.

‘’My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all Nigerians mourning a man who gave his all to the nation he loved.

May his sins be forgiven as there is no one without sin, and may Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus’’