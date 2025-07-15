Video: Tinubu receives Buhari’s remains on arrival in Nigeria

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari have arrived in Nigeria from London ahead of his burial in Daura, Katsina State, scheduled for later today.

Tinubu receives former First Lady



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives former First Lady Aisha Buhari and other members of the Buhari family on arrival with the former President's corpse from United Kingdom



Credit: X // DOlusegun pic.twitter.com/Nxnk2lnIN2 July 15, 2025

The late president’s body arrived in Katsina from the United Kingdom, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Remains of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu, Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda, senior government officials, and members of Buhari’s family were present at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport to receive the body, which departed the UK earlier in the day.

Former President Buhari died in London on Sunday, July 13, 2025, following a brief illness. He was 82 years old.

