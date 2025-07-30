Beauty outfit launches ‘Miss Green Fashion Pageant’, calls for entries

Sustainable fashion brand, DONI Africa, has announced the commencement of entries for the inaugural edition of the Miss Green Fashion beauty pageant. The new initiative targeted at women of 18 to 26 across Africa, aims at empowering young women through the intersection of fashion, leadership, and environmental advocacy.

According to the convener, Doyinmola Paul-Oyewusi, Miss Green Fashion which has thrown open application that will end on August 15, is designed to challenge traditional beauty norms by promoting purpose-driven style and sustainable leadership.

She said: “This is more than a pageant, it’s a dynamic movement. Our goal is to raise a new generation of African change-makers who will lead the charge in ethical fashion and environmental advocacy. We are nurturing leaders who will drive tangible, long-term change across communities and borders.”

She added that the competition will be grounded in the principles of Green Project Management, ensuring that sustainability is embedded in every stage, from planning to execution.

Paul-Oyewusi emphasised that the pageant would equip future leaders with structured mentorship, comprehensive training, and a unique platform to create a lasting impact in their communities and on the continent.

She noted that the finalists will undergo intensive training in eco-conscious fashion, leadership development, public speaking, and sustainable project execution.

“Beyond the runway, finalists will implement “Green Advocacy Projects” in their communities, such as environmental cleanups, recycling workshops, and school awareness programs, creating a ripple effect of change. These projects aim to directly benefit over 5,000 people,” she added.

She called for sponsorship, emphasizing for sustainability partners to drive industry-level transformation, sensitizing the fashion sector towards ethical and eco-conscious production.

“The Miss Green Fashion Queen and two runners-ups will receive N500,000, N200,000 and N100,000 cash prizes respectively as well as structured funding for their impact projects, international exposure and tours, and cross-continental learning opportunities in climate change, advanced sustainability, and leadership,” she said.