Bandits kill six, abduct two in Katsina fresh attack

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected bandits unleashed a brutal assault late Thursday night that left six people dead and two women abducted at Jargaba community in Bakori Local Government Area, Katsina State.

An eyewitness said the heavily gunmen stormed Jargaba and headed for a popular public gathering spot where men typically socialise. Without warning, the assailants opened fire, indiscriminately targeting those present. Six men were killed on the spot, including an assistant to the commandant of the local Community Watch Corps (CWC). Amidst the gunfire, two children also sustained injuries from stray bullets, the source said.

Following the initial bloodshed, the bandits reportedly raided a private residence, where they forcibly abducted two women. Their whereabouts remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the attack in a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Friday. He stated, “Yes, bandits attacked the community and shot people. Two died on the spot, while four who were injured yesterday were confirmed dead today, making a total of six people killed. However, as for the kidnapping incident, I’m not sure. I will contact the DPO to confirm.”

Hon. Abdulrahman Ahmed, the lawmaker representing the Bakori council in the state House of Assembly, has condemned the attack. He expressed profound sorrow and frustration over the relentless security challenges plaguing his constituency.

“According to information available to me, bandits attacked Jargaba community,” Hon. Ahmed stated, his voice heavy with grief. “When they came into the area, they headed straight to a public place where men usually sit to interact. Six men were seated there when the gunmen attacked… Sadly, they shot and killed the six men. Two children were also injured after stray bullets hit them. The bandits also entered a house and abducted two women,” the lawmaker said.

Ahmed offered his condolences to the people of Bakori and Jargaba, and appealed for divine intervention. “We pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons, and also pray that Almighty God will bring an end to the security situation in the council area.”

The lawmaker said he has “already contacted the relevant security agencies” and is working with them “to ensure immediate response and long-term support to the affected community.”

Vanguard News