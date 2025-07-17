Asue Ighodalo’s campaign DG dumps PDP

The Director-General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Iduoriyekemwen announced his departure in a letter dated July 17, 2025, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 5 in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State, Andrew Esemuede.

In the letter, he expressed gratitude to the party for its role in his political and personal growth but pointed to internal challenges at both the state and national levels as the reason for his exit.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State,” the letter read.

“This is a painstaking decision for me, as the PDP has played a vital role in my political journey and personal development. For this, I remain deeply grateful and will always cherish the platform the party provided me.

“However, recent developments within the party—both at the state and national levels—have made it difficult for me to remain a member.

“The values and principles that once defined the PDP, as laid down by our founding fathers, appear to have been eroded. What we see today no longer aligns with the vision they had for a truly democratic, inclusive, and people-centred political party.”

Iduoriyekemwen noted that his resignation was a well-considered move and not an impulsive decision.

“This is not a decision made out of anger or haste, but one rooted in deep reflection and a sincere desire to preserve my personal values and integrity,” he stated.

Iduoriyekemwen said he now intends to focus on his family and private business interests.

“In view of this, I have decided to resign my membership of the party to enable me to concentrate fully on my family and business engagements.

“I sincerely thank the party leadership and all members of Ward 5, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, for their love and support over the years. I wish the PDP well in its future endeavours.”