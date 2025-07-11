Army dismantles arms syndicate in Taraba, arrests suspects

…recovers AK-47 Rifle, ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Wukari, Taraba State, have successfully dismantled a gun-running syndicate operating in the southern part of the state.

In a statement on Friday, the Army disclosed that two suspected members of the arms trafficking network were apprehended, and one AK-47 rifle along with ammunition was recovered during the operation.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops launched a tactical operation at a settlement in Byepi Village along Tsukundi Road in Wukari Local Government Area. The operation led to the arrest of two suspects: 55-year-old Buba Idi and 29-year-old Isiyaka Yusufa.

Following their arrest, a search operation led to the recovery of:

One AK-47 rifle

One AK-47 magazine

Sixteen rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

One Tecno mobile phone

One Bajaj motorcycle

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing preliminary investigation.

Commending the troops for their swift and professional conduct, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, said the operation is part of intensified efforts to curb the spread of illegal arms and bolster security in Taraba State.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to denying criminal elements any safe haven within its Area of Responsibility.

Brigadier General Uwa also expressed appreciation to the residents of Taraba State for their continued support and urged them to keep providing timely and credible information to security agencies to facilitate proactive action against crime.