Alia appoints VC for new Benue varsity, approves 8 other appointments

Gov Alia

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has approved the appointment of Prof. Msughter Amua as pioneer Vice Chancellor (VC) of the newly established Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology Ihugh.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Mr Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi.

Kula said that Alia also approved the appointments of eight others to serve in various capacities.

The CPS said that Dr Johnson Echor had been appointed Registrar, while Mr James Ormye and Dr Demekaa Umbur would serve as Bursar and Librarian, respectively.

He stated that the governor also approved the appointments of Prof. Boniface Ode as Provost of the College of Education Oju and Dr Tyodoo Iyue, also as Provost, College of Education Katsina-Ala.

“The governor also approved the appointment of Mr Joseph Kwaghgba as the new acting Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service.

“Anta Igbaato has also been appointed as the acting General Manager, Benue State Sanitation Authority, and Bem Tseem, acting Executive Secretary, Teaching Service Board,” he noted.

He said all the appointments would take effect from July 7.

According to him, the governor had since congratulated the new appointees while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties diligently and in line with the administration’s vision of transforming the state.

“This development is in furtherance of the governor’s commitment to repositioning all institutions of government for optimal service delivery, efficiency and accountability.

“The new appointees were carefully selected based on their track record of competence, dedication and integrity.

“The present acting Executive Secretary, Teaching Service Board, and the acting chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Services, are both directed to report back to the Head of Service, for reassignment of other responsibilities.

”The acting General Manager, BENSESSA, is to report back to the governor’s office,” the statement said.