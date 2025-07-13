After Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, I’m next – Portable

By Ayo Onikoyi

Effervescent and controversial singer Habeeb Okikiolu Badmus aka Portable has declared himself number five in the ranking amongst Nigerian singers after Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide. The singer made the declaration in an Instagram video on the heels of his trending beef with fellow singer Bella Shmurda.

” After Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide, I’m next. EMILOKAN,” he said. “After those four, EMILOKAN. I swear to God who made me i can sing. You can challenge me to any competition. Another singer who knows how to sing like that is Barry Jay and he inherited the gift from his father. I’m heavily talented and booming. I discovered myself before they discovered me. Bella my songs can motivate your life. They can motivate you to success.”

The dispute began when Shmurda, during an appearance on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask‘ podcast hosted by Isbae U, revealed why he wouldn’t work with Portable.

He cited a lack of musical compatibility and a desire to steer clear of drama.

“I just don’t see the connection in the music. I don’t want wahala, I want peace,” Shmurda stated.

Portable, however, did not take the rejection lightly. In an Instagram video, he boasted about his “international success” and dismissed Bella Shmurda as a “failed musician” who couldn’t afford to feature him.

“Anytime you want to do an interview, don’t mention my name again. You can’t feature me? I have been to America, London. It’s not about who blew first, it’s about who’s still blowing,” Portable declared.

He went further, taunting Shmurda’s career and refusing to associate with what he called “failures”.