Adeleke’s moves to join APC not a problem – Ogunbiyi, Osun APC guber aspirant

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An aspirant for the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship ticket in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has disclosed that efforts by Governor Ademola Adeleke to join APC is not a problem for his guber ambition.

This is as a thousand PDP members led by Adediran Adebayo join the APC to support Ogunbiyi’s aspiration in the party.

Speaking after expressing his interest in contesting for the ticket at the Party Secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, he said the struggle by the incumbent governor to join APC is not a source of worry to him.

According to him, the APC is a progressive and winning team, hence the struggle from different states to join the party.

“I want to appeal to all party members to be civil during this gubernatorial ticket contest among us, the aspirants, only one of us will emerge.

“I am not worried at all that the current governor is struggling to come to the APC, our party is a winning team and you can see what is happening at the national level. People are declaring around the country for APC because it is a winning party.

“Tinubu’s approach to governance is progressive for development which is touching every sector of the economy and across the states of the federation. Adeleke is a serving governor and he can come to the APC, the most important thing is to wrestle power from PDP.”

While publicly declaring his interest to vie for the governorship ticket in the state, he handed over his supporters who were still in the PDP to the party leaders to be accommodated in the party.

“I have come here today to declare and if eventually one person emerges, we will all mobilise and vote for such person. APC would return to government in the state.

“I believe I am a unifying factor for all the APC aspirants in the state, I have my people across the state and I enjoy a lot of goodwill. My supporters came from all the states to join me in solidarity for this declaration. My chances are very high and bright”, he said.

Meanwhile while receiving the defectors, APC leaders in the state, led a representative from the National Secretariat, Halilu Ibrahim said nothing would stop APC’s victory in the coming elections both in the state and the federal levels.