ADC is smaller skin – Sule Lamido

Alhaji Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has dismissed speculations about his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the party as a “smaller skin” unworthy of his political legacy.

Speaking with journalists in Kano on Tuesday, Lamido reiterated his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite its internal issues and pledged support for any political alliance—within or outside the PDP—that would secure Nigeria’s future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I believe in Nigeria. So any arrangements, be it within or outside the Peoples Democratic Party, that will secure and save Nigeria, I am ready to work with it in 2027,” he said.

Responding to rumours linking him to the ADC, the former Foreign Affairs Minister firmly denied any such move, stressing that his political identity remains tied to the PDP.

“I’m still in PDP, even though PDP has some problems, but I cannot renounce my history. I can’t simply walk out of my skin and crawl in flesh and blood and be conferred with a smaller skin called ADC. I cannot,” he said.

He emphasised the role the PDP had played in his political journey, having entrusted him with top positions such as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Governor of Jigawa State.

“So, I cannot simply renounce my history, my legacy and my heritage and say, ‘Today I got something new’. I am out of PDP. I will not do that,” Lamido added.

On the ongoing push for the creation of additional states in Nigeria, Lamido noted that while the demand may be legitimate, it does little to address the country’s most pressing challenges.

“Will the creation of new states solve our problems – insecurity, poverty, hunger and division between the North and the South? There are more pressing issues than creating additional states,” he said.

Lamido also weighed in on Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso’s recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, stating that the former Kano governor was within his rights to make such a move.