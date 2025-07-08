Abia Govt begins payment to disengaged Polytechnic staff

Abia Gov Alex Otti

…Backs TechGirl winner with $5,000 for US trip

…Moves to tackle cultism, renovate Tertiary Institutions

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Government has commenced payment of entitlements to staff of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, who were disengaged between 2018 and 2022.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a press briefing on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting. According to him, 249 affected staff have so far received their payments.

“This is another promise made and kept by His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti. These are names we inherited from the previous administration,” he stated.

In another development, Governor Otti has approved the sum of $5,000 to support the overseas trip of 15-year-old Miss Grace John Nkpa, an Abia-born student who emerged winner of the 2025 TechGirls competition and is set to represent the state in the United States.

The Governor hosted Miss Nkpa earlier in the day to commend her excellence and reinforce the government’s commitment to promoting quality education in the state.

Prince Kanu noted that her achievement reflects the growing standard of education in Abia. “The Governor’s gesture is a way of encouraging hard work and excellence among the youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has vowed to clamp down on cultism and other forms of criminality across the state. Kanu revealed that security agencies have been directed to take decisive action against perpetrators harassing law-abiding citizens.

“As a responsible government, we will not tolerate any form of intimidation or violence by unscrupulous elements,” he warned.

On infrastructure, the Commissioner announced that massive renovation work has begun at the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA), aimed at repositioning the institution for better academic performance.

Facilities under renovation include the college library, vocational education block, auditorium, students’ hostels, and the school of technical education.

Kanu reaffirmed that Governor Otti’s administration remains committed to educational development, staff welfare, and security across the state.