92-year-old man jailed for life in UK over 1967 murder

An undated handout photo received in London from Avon and Somerset Police on June 30, 2025 shows the custody image of Ryland Headley. A 92-year-old British man was convicted on Monday for a rape and murder committed nearly 60 years ago, in one of the UK’s longest-running cold cases. (Photo by Avon and Somerset Police / AFP)

A 92-year-old man was on Tuesday told he would die in prison after he was jailed for a 1967 rape and murder, in what is thought to be the UK’s oldest solved cold case.

Ryland Headley, who was convicted of raping and killing 75-year-old Louisa Dunne after breaking into her house nearly 60 years ago, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years.

After passing sentence at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England, Judge Derek Sweeting told Headley: “You will never be released, you will die in prison.”

He said that Headley, who was 34 at the time of the crime, had “violated the sanctity and safety of Mrs Dunne’s home where she had every right to feel secure.

“She must have experienced considerable pain and fear before her death.”

The judge mentioned Headley’s previous convictions for breaking into the homes of two elderly widows in 1977 and raping them.

He was initially sentenced to life in jail for those convictions, which was later reduced to seven years on appeal.

They showed “chilling pattern of behaviour”, the judge added.

Police reopened Dunne’s case in 2023 and matched DNA from the victim’s skirt and other items from the original probe to Headley.

Doughty Street Chambers, the legal team representing Headley, said it was Britain’s oldest cold case murder — an unsolved case for which new information emerges.

– Palm print –

During the initial investigation, police had found a left-hand palm print from Dunne’s home, where she was found dead from strangulation.

The palm print was compared to 19,000 men to no avail at the time.

At the time, Headley was a railway worker who lived just outside the area in which men and boys were asked to give prints.

Reaching a dead-end, police sealed away forensic evidence for half a century. Both DNA testing and later Headley’s palm print resulted in matches.

When Headley was arrested at his home last November, he told detectives: “I don’t know what you are talking about. Very strange, very strange.”

“For 58 years, this appalling crime went unsolved and Ryland Headley, the man we now know is responsible, avoided justice,” said Charlotte Ream of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dunne’s granddaughter Mary Dainton told the court the murder had a “far-reaching effect” on her family.

“I feel it falls to me to speak for the people who are no longer here,” she said.

Earlier, Dainton said: “I was just 20 years old when my grandmother died and I’m now almost the same age as she was when she was killed.”

Police said they were looking into other possible cold cases Headley could be linked to.

“Ryland Headley has now been convicted of three rapes of elderly women within their own addresses, and in the case of Louisa Dunne, her murder as well,” said Dave Marchant, of Avon and Somerset Police, on Monday.

“I think there’s every possibility that there are other offences out there –- over the 60s, 70s, however long a time period –- which Mr Headley could be culpable for.”

