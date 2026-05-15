NAPTIP secures conviction of 2 guards over abuse of 6 year old girl

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has secured the conviction and life imprisonment of two security guards for repeatedly raping a young girl over a six year period in Abuja.

In a press statement on Friday, signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, NAPTIP disclosed that the convicts, James Sule, 30, and Adamu Yau, 25, were sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine by Justice S.M. Mayana of the Federal Capital Territory High Court 46, Apo, Abuja.

The agency said the two men were prosecuted under the provisions of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act after investigations revealed that the victim, who was six years old when the abuse started in 2016, was repeatedly assaulted until the case was eventually reported in 2022.

NAPTIP noted that the abuse began after the victim’s grandmother asked Sule, who was then the family’s security guard, to repair a faulty toilet in their residence at Penthouse Estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

NAPTIP explained that while the grandmother was away in the kitchen, Sule allegedly lured the child into the toilet, assaulted her and threatened her with a knife to stop her from speaking out.

NAPTIP noted that Sule later introduced two other guards, Adamu Yau and one Muhammed, who is currently at large, into the abuse.

It reads, “Afterwards, he brought out a knife and threatened her not to tell anyone. This marked the beginning of repeated sexual abuse, fear, pain, and trauma that continued for six years.

“Together, they had sex with the victim whenever opportunities arose, threatening to kill and wipe out her entire family if she spoke to anyone about their act with her,” the agency added.

According to NAPTIP, the victim endured the abuse in silence for years until her parents noticed disturbing changes in her behaviour, including fear whenever Sule came near her and refusal to allow him escort her to school.

The agency explained that the girl eventually disclosed the abuse to a pastor during a visit to a prayer house, after which the matter was reported to the Association for Reproductive and Family Health, ARFH, and later transferred to NAPTIP for investigation.

NAPTIP noted that the suspects were arrested immediately and charged to court on February 9, 2023, before being arraigned on October 23, 2023.

NAPTIP said the prosecution presented five witnesses during the trial, including the victim’s mother, while medical evidence tendered before the court confirmed that the victim’s hymen had been breached.

Speaking on the judgment, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, described the conviction as a strong warning to offenders across the country.

She urged parents and employers to properly screen domestic workers and service providers before employing them.

She said, “I am excited that indeed, adequate justice, which is commensurate with the magnitude of the crime committed by the convicts, was duly served on them. This will go a long way to assuage the pain and traumatic experience of the victim and her family.

“It is important to point out that this is one of the fallouts of our improved strategies aimed at tightening the noose on violators across the Country through stringent implementation and enforcement of the provisions of the VAPP Act to ensure the protection of all Nigerians. It will no longer be business as usual for them.

“I also want to use this medium to appeal again to all Nigerians, especially parents, school owners, and other stakeholders, to ensure that they carry out due diligence and strict profiling on any service providers before employing them. These service providers include Drivers, Security Guards, Home Lesson Teachers, babysitters, Cooks, and others,” she added.

The mother of the victim also expressed appreciation to NAPTIP and the prosecution team for ensuring justice for her daughter.

NAPTIP confirmed that the convicts have been transferred to Kuje Correctional Centre where they will serve their life sentences.