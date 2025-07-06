6 countries that let you study and bring your family along

Studying abroad is a life-changing experience, but it often comes with one major emotional cost: leaving your loved ones behind. For single, young students, this might be manageable. But for those with partners or children, the thought of being apart can be daunting — and for many, it’s a dealbreaker.

Thankfully, several countries understand the importance of family and have created pathways for international students to bring their spouses and children along. These dependent visa programmes not only allow families to stay together during a student’s academic journey but also offer opportunities for dependents to work, study, and enjoy the host country’s benefits.

If you’re planning to study abroad and can’t imagine leaving your family behind, here are six countries that make it easier to pursue your dreams without sacrificing your family life.

1. Australia

Australia offers one of the most flexible dependent visa options for international students. Whether you include your spouse and children in your initial visa application or apply after your studies begin, the country’s student visa (subclass 500) allows dependents to join you.

Eligibility includes:

* Spouse and unmarried children under 18

* Proof of relationship (marriage/birth certificates, lease agreements)

* Evidence of sufficient funds and health insurance

* Children’s school enrollment documents (if applicable)

Bonus? Dependents can work!

If you’re pursuing undergraduate studies, your spouse can work up to 48 hours per fortnight.

If you’re studying at the postgraduate level, there are no work limitations for your spouse.

With the Australian government raising the skilled migrant salary threshold to A$70,000, bringing your family might also lead to long-term opportunities.

2. Canada

A welcoming country that values family unity. Canada has long been a favourite among international students — and for good reason. In addition to top-ranked universities and a multicultural environment, Canada lets you bring your spouse and family through its spousal open work permit and dependent child visa options.

Requirements include:

* Valid student permit

* Marriage certificate (must have been married for at least one year)

* Language proficiency test (for spouse)

* Proof of funds and relationship documents

Spouses are granted an open work permit, allowing them to work full-time while you study. Children can also join and enrol in Canadian schools.

Canada’s Immigration Plan for 2024–2026 emphasises family reunification — a clear signal that you and your loved ones are welcome.

3. Germany

Quality education, family life, and work opportunities — all in one place. Germany’s family reunion visa makes it easy for international students to reunite with their families while pursuing degrees. Known for its affordability and strong economy, Germany is also one of the best countries to raise a family in Europe.

What you need:

* Proof of sufficient funds and accommodation

* Valid marriage license

* Partner must be over 18 and speak basic German (A1 CEFR level)

* Enrolled in a course of at least one year

Once approved, spouses can also work full-time if they meet eligibility requirements. Add in world-class healthcare, public transportation, and an excellent education system, and it’s no surprise why Germany is such an attractive option.

4. New Zealand

Stunning landscapes, quality education and strong family support; New Zealand not only welcomes international students but also provides ample support for families. Through the Skilled Migrant Category and other visa streams, your spouse and children (up to 24 years old) can live, study, or work while you pursue your studies.

Key benefits:

Children are treated as domestic students in primary and secondary schools — meaning no tuition fees.

Spouses staying over six months can apply for the Partner of a Worker Work Visa — which comes with open work rights.

This means your spouse can work in any field or even run a business. A perfect mix of educational opportunity and family wellbeing.

5. Finland

The happiest country in the world wants your family too.

Finland is consistently ranked as the happiest and safest country in the world — and it offers a family-friendly approach to international students. If you’re studying there, your spouse and children can apply for a residence permit and join you during your studies.

What’s required:

* Valid passports and marriage/birth certificates

* Finnish residence application (PK1 Plus)

* Proof of finances and accommodation

The best part? Once granted, spouses can work full-time. Whether you’re enjoying Finland’s northern lights or its modern education system, your family can be right there with you.

6. United Kingdom

(Honourable Mention)

While not as flexible as others on this list, the UK does allow dependents to join international students, but mainly for postgraduate courses lasting over nine months. Spouses can work in the UK during your study period, though visa rules are tightening, so always check the latest updates before applying.

Leaving your family behind is no longer the only option if you’re considering studying abroad. With the right destination, you can pursue your educational goals without sacrificing your home life. From Australia’s generous work rights to Canada’s open permits and Germany’s reunification policies, these six countries prove that you can have both: a world-class education and your loved ones by your side.