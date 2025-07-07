Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olakulehin, is dead

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has joined his ancestors at the age of 90.

Vanguard has learnt that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, exactly one year after he ascended the throne.

Born on July 5, 1935, Oba Olakulehin’s death comes just two days after he marked his 90th birthday. He was officially presented with the staff of office by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on July 12, 2024, becoming the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Details later.

Vanguard News