4 most expensive Tecno phones in the market

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

By Patrick Igwe

Tecno has rapidly evolved from being known for budget phones to making waves in the premium and foldable device segment.

As of 2025, the company boasts some truly high-end smartphones, including foldables that rival global brands like Samsung and Huawei.

Read Also: 5 most expensive iPhones in the market

Here’s a look at the four most expensive Tecno smartphones currently making headlines:

1. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 – ₦1.6M–₦1.8M

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is currently the brand’s most advanced smartphone. It features a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.42-inch outer screen, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Dimensity 9000+ chipset and backed by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this device is built for productivity and multitasking. With fast wired and wireless charging, a sleek build, and strong camera capabilities, it delivers a flagship experience for users seeking a premium foldable phone.

2. Tecno Phantom V Fold – ₦700K–₦1.69M

Next is the Tecno Phantom V Fold, the company’s first foldable phone. It shares many features with the Fold 2, including the powerful processor and large displays, but comes at a slightly lower price point. It remains a strong choice for professionals and tech enthusiasts looking for flagship performance with a foldable design.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

3. Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 – Around ₦1M

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 caters to users who prefer compact and fashionable devices. With a clamshell design, a large inner display, and a circular cover screen, it balances aesthetics with functionality. It includes updated AI features and solid internal specifications, making it an appealing option for users who value both style and performance.

4. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro – ₦600 – N700K

Rounding off the list is the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. While not a foldable, it remains one of the brand’s most polished traditional smartphones. It features a curved AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and a unique retractable portrait lens. It offers reliable performance and high-quality photography capabilities, making it a strong choice for users who prefer conventional smartphone designs.

Tecno’s expansion into the high-end market demonstrates its commitment to innovation and design excellence. Whether through foldables, stylish flips, or powerful standard devices, the brand continues to deliver options that meet the evolving needs of modern smartphone users.