2027: Minister of Power declares governorship ambition, meets APC leaders in Oyo, Ogbomoso

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State – Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, has officially declared his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship seat in the 2027 general elections. The announcement came during strategic meetings with key All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Ogbomoso and Oyo zones as part of his early mobilization efforts.

At a high-level meeting held in Ogbomoso at the residence of APC chieftain, Chief Ayoade Adeseun, Adelabu reassured party loyalists that the party’s candidate for 2027 would emerge through a transparent and inclusive process, stating that “no aspirant will be imposed.”

“I’m up to the task. I want to demonstrate my ability to compete and emerge victorious,” he asserted, while also appealing for unity and forgiveness from aggrieved party members.

Declaring his ambition openly, Adelabu said, “I’m here to announce my intention to run for governor of Oyo State in 2027. I’m ready to apply the experiences I’ve gained from the past two elections.”

The minister stressed the strategic importance of the Ogbomoso zone to the APC’s electoral fortunes and praised the growing unity among its political blocs.

He further called for support for President Bola Tinubu’s expected re-election bid, noting, “This is another opportunity for the Yoruba to serve two terms as President. Nigeria stands to benefit immensely if Tinubu is re-elected.”

During a separate consultation in Oyo town, Adelabu continued his outreach, promising to run an inclusive government that reflects the diversity and needs of the people.

“I want to show that I can withstand competition and prove to our party members that I’m capable,” he said, describing Oyo as his second home and acknowledging the steadfast loyalty of supporters in the area.

“Oyo deserves better treatment because it is symbolic and a blessing to the entire state,” he added.

In their goodwill messages, Chief Ayoade Adeseun and Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, son of the late former governor, urged party members to unite in purpose and work collectively towards reclaiming power in 2027.

The meetings are seen as part of Adelabu’s early groundwork to consolidate support within the APC ahead of what is expected to be a keenly contested race for the Oyo State governorship seat.