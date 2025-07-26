By Bayo Wahab

Amid the conversation about zoning and return of power to the North, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, believes it’s better for former President Goodluck Jonathan to emerge as his party’s presidential candidate than Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Sani, who appeared on Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Saturday, made this statement while reacting to speculation that the PDP is courting Obi and the potential return of Jonathan to the 2027 presidential race.

In his submission, the media aide to former Vice President Namadi Sambo stated that whether the speculations are true or false, the North will prefer Jonathan to Obi.

According to him, Jonathan’s return to power for another four years will complete the South’s eight years.

“I will prefer that President Jonathan takes the ticket, not because I do not like Obi, but because that will ensure that the South will have completed their four years.”

He argued that, by law, Jonathan’s presidency cannot exceed a four-year tenure, adding that Obi’s promise to spend four years in power is merely “political talk.”

He said that even though Obi’s integrity speaks for him, it is better for the PDP and the North to support Jonathan, who, by law, cannot spend more than four years, than to have Obi, who is only bound by his words.

He said, “Between somebody making a promise and somebody who is compelled by the law that he must leave, which one will you take? This one is compelled by the law, he does not need to make any promise.

He has to go after four years. This one is making a promise. A promise can be kept and may not be kept either way. But on this one, you are sure that it must be kept. So for the North, I think Goodluck Jonathan is the best choice.”

Sani’s submission is predicated on the narrative that any southern candidate contesting for president in 2027 should be willing to spend four years in office to complete the region’s eight-year term, thereby equaling the eight-year tenure of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner.

When Obi declared his intention to run for president in 2027, he stated that he was prepared to serve for a term of four years. However, Sani believes Obi’s presidency may shortchange the North and delay the region’s return to power.

Vanguard News