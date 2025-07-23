2027: Coalition is an aberration – PDP founding members

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed the emergence of a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to them, the move is vital to restoring the party’s core principles of justice, equity, and national unity.

Speaking at the PDP Founding Fathers’ National Restoration Conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information and a key founding figure, made a strong case for zoning the 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

Other prominent speakers included former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, and former Niger State Governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu.

Gana said, “In line with the patriotic ideals of our founding fathers, we urge all PDP leaders to support zoning the 2027 presidential ticket to the South. This approach will not only help us win but also promote justice and fairness.”

He added that the PDP remains ‘alive, flourishing and mobilising’ to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in security, the economy, and national unity.

“We built key institutions like EFCC, ICPC, UBEC, and TETFund. We stabilised democracy and grew the economy. It’s time to produce a practical, solutions-driven manifesto to save Nigeria.

“Nigerians are facing unprecedented levels of poverty, insecurity, and hopelessness. The APC promised change but delivered only chains; chains of hardship, poverty, and despair,” he said.

Gana also urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to organise an inclusive and transparent National Convention to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) made up of credible, loyal, and competent individuals.

“No more impositions or secret deals. Delegates must freely choose new leaders to steer our party’s revival,” he said.

He called for greater inclusion of youth and women in the PDP’s leadership and campaign strategy ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The PDP must intentionally create space for brilliant and energetic young Nigerians. Their fresh ideas and digital skills are essential to building the Nigeria we desire.”

The conference also addressed internal challenges in the PDP. Founding members strongly criticised defections and what they called “nomadic politics” by leaders who often switch parties to pursue personal ambition.

Dr Babangida Aliyu said, “We must stop bringing back politicians known for jumping from one party to another. Their lack of discipline has caused much damage. Loyalty must be rewarded, and betrayal punished.”

He stressed the need to end impunity and place principles above selfish interests.

Governor Bala Mohammed praised PDP governors for their performance and reaffirmed their commitment to discipline, internal democracy, and unity.

“We are trying our best, guided by humility and knowledge. PDP governors are known for inclusion and good governance. But we must not allow indiscipline to spread. If you’re in PDP, you shouldn’t be part of a coalition with another party. That’s an aberration,” he said.

Mohammed also revealed that the party’s NWC had shown readiness to step down to pave the way for reconciliation.

“They’ve agreed to leave if their presence is causing disunity. That’s a big sacrifice,” he added.

In his remarks, Bukola Saraki urged members not to quit the party over temporary setbacks or frustration.

“Yes, we have challenges. But should we abandon PDP because of them? I once left in anger. But anger doesn’t solve leadership problems. Leaving PDP is not the answer,” he said.

He called for unity and collective problem-solving.

“We must agree that leaving PDP is not an option. Let’s fix the roof, not abandon the house. If the party collapses under our watch, history won’t forgive us.”

Speakers at the conference also highlighted PDP’s legacy before 2015, including debt relief, economic growth, and institution building, which they said put Nigeria on a path of progress.

Looking ahead to 2027, the party said it would focus on six strategic areas: governance reform, national security, economic revival, infrastructure development, agricultural transformation, and human capital investment in health and education.

The conference was attended by members of the PDP Board of Trustees, former governors, current national officers, and former ministers, including Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Chief Bode George, Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Youth Leader Muhammed Suleiman, and National Woman Leader Amina Bryhm.