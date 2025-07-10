2027: Avoid triggering public disorder, NNPP warns ADC Pub. Sec, politicians

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has faulted allegations by Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the ruling party is sponsoring attacks on the coalition and frontline political parties.

The ADC on Monday, accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of targeting its leaders in the North East and North West, to undermine the opposition coalition formed to challenge him in the 2027 elections.

The ADC national publicity secretary, said the coalition would not stand by and watch a few desperate individuals push Nigeria toward a one-party system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the coalition on July 2, adopted the ADC as its political platform for the 2027 presidential election and other elections.

In a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ogini Olaposi, the NNPP insisted that politicians must be careful of their utterances to avoid triggering public disorder.

The NNPP said Abdullahi should limit his unfounded allegations against the Federal Government and the APC, to ADC and not include other political parties in Nigeria and in-particular, the NNPP..

“Nigeria is facing so much challenges that people may likely misinterpret statements that tend to be unfriendly to the greater numbers.

“Ordinarily, the NNPP would not have bothered to respond to the ADC allegations against the ruling party, if Abdullahi had not mentioned the NNPP in one of his interviews and live appearances in national television stations.

“Abdullahi should exclude NNPP from the unfounded assertion that APC is sponsoring attacks on opposition parties.

“It is surprising to members of NNPP on how he came about this belief when he is not a member of our great party.”

The party noted that its internal leadership crisis was not sponsored by APC or the President but created by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and his followers, in an attempt to hijack the NNPP..

“Kwankwaso joining the coalition or not is not tantamount to NNPP joining the ADC or coalition . We are not part of any coalition or ADC , the coalition cannot speak for us and whatsoever,” the party stated.

The party reiterated that so far, it had no reasons to think that the APC is responsible for its internal leadership crisis.

“Our internal wranglings in the past, just like in other parties, was borne out of avoidable betrayal of trust by the Kwankwasiya Movement, even when the Memorandum of Understanding for the 2022 presidential election had expired.”

The NNPP further stated that it doesn’t subscribe to the word ‘opposition’, in the Nigerian context.

“The NNPP is rather responsible partners to all the sister political parties duly registered in Nigeria by the regulatory body, INEC.

“This is exactly why the Inter Party Advisory Council is in place, opposition in Nigeria means that nothing is good about a seating government, this is very sad and regrettable.

“it is our opinion and advise that we should all use our time to work for each of our political parties.

“indeed Mr president have told every politician who cares to listen that the doors of APC are open to all willing Nigerians.

“And yet, people cannot understand that Timubu is simply urging Nigerians to work harder to actualise the concept of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“What is wrong with politicians is their inability to take advantage of their constitution to resolve internal matters.

“In Nigeria today, it is obvious that some legal luminaries are smiling home financially, arising from unconstitutional acts and disrespect for rule of law in the various political parties and leaderships,” the party stated.

He said that even when the courts were pushing back to the politicians to take advantage of the internal crisis resolution mechanism, the politicians kept going to court to resolve their internal crisis or disputes.

“The politicians gave themselves a constitution, the same politicians will rather go to court for interpretation of a constitution they wrote for themselves.

“And for the proponents of the coalition, please take note that on no account should anyone be deceived with the platform of NNPP.

“We are registered as a national political party to contest elections. We are not registered to gang up against any of our sister political parties,” the party added.