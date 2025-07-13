2027: Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi, others stoke elite politics worries in ADC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IMAGINE a political party that promises to lift the cobbler in Aba, the teacher in Zaria, and the farmer

in Ogbomoso out of Nigeria’s harsh economic hardship, a party that insists it’s not just another playground for powerful politicians.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it is that party, a symbol of hope for ordinary Nigerians, based on inclusion and progressive leadership.

But as the 2027 elections approach, the ADC is attracting familiar faces: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Nasir El-Rufai, Babachir Lawal, Abubakar Malami, Emeka Ihedioha, Aminu Tambuwal, and rumours swirl about a popular North-East governor preparing to leave the APC.

These aren’t market traders or schoolteachers; they’re Nigeria’s political elite, the very group the ADC once promised to kick out.

So, what’s really going on? Is the ADC truly a grassroots party ready to change Nigeria’s future or it is just a fresh platform for old political players?

Since its formation in 2005 as the Alliance for Democratic Change, the ADC has presented itself as the people’s party, rooted in transparency and economic empowerment.

Its popularity grew in 2018 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement backed the ADC, giving it national attention. Now, with more high-profile defections, the ADC faces a critical test.

Can it stay committed to its promise of uplifting Nigeria’s ordinary people, or will its new elite members pull it back into the usual cycle of political bargaining?

From Obasanjo to the New Power Brokers

To understand the ADC’s current situation, we must go back to its origins.

The party was formed in 2005 by reform-minded Nigerians who wanted to strengthen democracy and grow Nigeria’s economy by supporting workers and the disadvantaged.

Registered by INEC in 2006, the ADC initially struggled to compete against the dominant PDP.

By 2011, it had gained a small foothold by winning a few seats in the National Assembly, showing signs it could disrupt the status quo.

But the real breakthrough came in 2018 when Obasanjo, disappointed with both the PDP and APC, threw his support behind the ADC through his Coalition for Nigeria Movement.

This brought visibility, resources, and fresh thinkers like Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, who became the party’s presidential candidate in 2019.

The ADC’s constitution champions inclusion, transparency, and a rejection of elite domination.

It promises to uplift everyday Nigerians; market women, civil servants, and young people, through policies on job creation, education, and economic diversification.

Its message strikes a chord with a population tired of recycled leaders and broken promises.

However, recent developments are raising doubts.

The arrival of political giants like Atiku, a former Vice President, Obi, a former governor and Labour Party candidate, and Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has turned the ADC into a magnet for top politicians.

On the one hand, these figures bring name recognition, funding, and political strength, boosting the ADC’s chances of challenging the APC in 2027. But on the other hand, their presence raises a troubling question: Can a party led by the same familiar names really represent the people?

Elite Power VS People’s Promise

At the heart of the ADC’s dilemma is a contradiction: A party that once rejected elite politics is now welcoming elite politicians in order to survive Nigeria’s tough political environment.

The ADC says it wants to empower the poor and uphold transparency, where a cobbler in Aba has as much say as a businessman in Lagos.

But with the likes of Atiku and Obi joining in, figures who’ve spent decades in Nigeria’s political elite, that vision is at risk.

Critics, including some party members, feel disappointed. Bashir Baffa, a youth activist and card-carrying member of the ADC in Abuja, told Sunday Vanguard:

“When I registered as a member, it felt like a movement for people like me; young, frustrated, and tired of the same old politics. “But seeing the number old faces that are defecting from the APC and PDP, I’m not sure anymore.

“These are men who’ve been in the system for decades, moving from one party to another. How can we trust that they’re here for us and not just for 2027?”

Others argue that it’s simply practical politics.

A state chairman of the ADC, who asked not to be named, said: “You can’t win elections without resources, networks, and influence.

“Nigeria’s political terrain is brutal, look at the APC’s war chest or the PDP’s entrenched structures.

“If we really want to deliver for the masses, we need players who can go toe-to-toe with these giants.

“Atiku brings a national network, deep pockets, and a track record of navigating Nigeria’s complex political landscape.

“Obi offers credibility with the youth and a proven record of governance in Anambra, where he prioritized education and fiscal discipline.

“Yes, they’re elites, but they’re not here to hijack the party, they’re here to amplify our mission.

“Without them, we’d be shouting into the void, unable to fund campaigns or mobilize voters.

“The reality is, you need some elite muscle to break the system, not just grassroots passion.

“The challenge is ensuring their influence doesn’t drown out the voices of the ordinary Nigerians we’re fighting for.”

His words highlight the difficult balance between elite support and grassroots ideals.



Nigeria’s past offers a warning.

When the APC was formed in 2013, it united major figures like Buhari, Tinubu, and powerful governors like Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, and Kwankwaso to defeat the PDP.

But their coalition later struggled with unity and effective governance.



The ADC may face the same problem.

Both Atiku and Obi are likely to run for president, setting the stage for internal rivalry.

Political analyst, Dr Ayobami Ogunsakin, warns: “If the ADC is not careful, the party will become a battleground for egos. Atiku’s people want to dominate the North, Obi’s camp is eyeing the South-East, South-South, and urban youths across the country, and others like Amaechi could complicate things further if he presses forward with his ambition.

“The grassroots members of the ADC, traders, teachers, construction workers and others, could get sidelined if the party doesn’t set clear rules for power-sharing and candidate selection.

“They need a structure that keeps the focus on their mission, not on who gets the presidential ticket.”

The party’s recent regional gains add another twist.

In Adamawa, Atiku’s home state, membership has surged.

In Anambra, Obi’s influence is bringing in youth and Igbo entrepreneurs.

These may become strongholds, but relying too heavily on regional giants risks narrowing its national appeal.

“If the ADC becomes Atiku’s northern machine or Obi’s Igbo project, it will lose its national appeal.

“I’m from the South-West, and I want a party that speaks for all Nigerians, not one carved up by regional bosses.

“The grassroots want policies that address our daily struggles, fuel prices, unemployment, security, not a party that’s just a vehicle for someone’s presidential bid”.

Rhetoric Faces Reality

As the ADC’s journey continues, the potential gap between its promises and actions becomes more visible.

The party talks about giving power back to the people.

Its constitution promotes transparency.

Recent steps like digital membership and restructuring state chapters suggest a move towards modern, inclusive politics.

Ralph Okey Nwosu, a former National Chairman and now head of the Integrity Committee, highlighted this vision on TVC’s FCT Brief: “We have many potential candidates: Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, and others.

“But the ADC is not a special-purpose vehicle for any one person.

“Our manifesto is the foundation of our movement, focused on long-term national transformation.

“We’re in a political climate where corruption seems forgiven if you switch parties. “Is this the legacy we want for the next generation? “Senator Mark, Aregbesola, and others bring dignity and commitment, but all aspirants must attend retreats to reflect on past mistakes and align with our values.

“If necessary, I will mobilize 37.5 million votes to elect the next president, and 40 to 50 million to remove anyone who deviates from our principles.”

His statement shows strong ambition for reform, but also reveals the difficulty of managing powerful figures with different interests. Retreats with figures like El-Rufai and Ibrahim Kashim are meant to unify the party. But will such efforts truly align elites with grassroots values?

Holding the ADC to Account

Bolaji Abdullahi, the interim National Publicity Secretary, addressed these concerns, defending the coalition’s process and grassroots involvement

He said, “The claim that coalition leaders are taking over the ADC’s structures is untrue.

“We met with all 37 state chairmen in Abuja to reassure them that they remain integral to our vision. “No member has disagreed with the process of adopting the ADC as the coalition platform, and we are on solid legal ground.

“Our focus is on public engagement, promoting our initiatives, and building a robust online presence to connect with Nigerians.

“This is not about pushing anyone out, it’s about building a party that resonates with the people, from the market woman to the mechanic.

“We’re open to challenges if anyone believes we’ve violated our constitution, but the evidence shows a transparent process supported by our state leaders.”

Yet, his appointment and those of figures like David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola have triggered legal questions within the party over transparency and constitutional process.

For many Nigerians, trust remains the ADC’s biggest test.

They’ve heard similar promises from the PDP and APC.

Many see figures like Atiku, a serial defector and presidential hopeful, as ‘window shoppers’ who switch parties for personal gain.

To win real support, the ADC must prove it is truly different.

Transparent primaries and genuine grassroots participation are essential. The recent town halls in Ondo and Benue, led by Interim National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola and Interim National Chairman David Mark, alongside party elders and local members, are a good start, but these efforts must be scaled up and deliver tangible results, especially on economic matters.

Still, there is opportunity.

If the ADC can manage its elite relationships carefully, it could reshape Nigerian politics.

Atiku’s economic plans match the ADC’s ‘superpower economy’ idea. Obi’s focus on education and small businesses appeals to Nigeria’s youth. If combined with input from ordinary citizens, this could build a platform that is both practical and inspiring.

Will the ADC Deliver or Disappoint?

The ADC faces a defining moment.

Elite support gives it strength, but may also weaken its promise to serve the people.

Its past shows it can grow and adapt.

Its present shows promise in at least four out of the six geo-political zones.

But national success depends on trust, unity, and results.

If the ADC delivers jobs, schools, security, and accountability, it could change Nigeria’s political direction.

But the danger is real: If elite ambitions take over, the ADC might become just another party making empty promises.

As 2027 draws closer, Nigerians must watch closely, hold the ADC accountable, and ensure that its words are matched by real action.

Will the ADC live up to its grassroots vision, or just dress up old politics in a new outfit?

The answer depends on the decisions it makes, and the watchfulness of the people it claims to serve.