2027: Anambra PDP not in coalition – Chairman

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra Chapter, has said that it is not involved in any coalition arrangement with any individual or political party.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Chidi Chidebe, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday.

Chidebe said the party remained independent, united, and operating under the directive of its national leadership.

He said that leadership of the party in the state was not involved in the coalition talks, adding that any such moves were personal.

According to him, PDP in Anambra already has a position on the issue of coalition, and let me reiterate it here that we are not in any coalition.

“This is the position of the national leadership of our party, and we are standing by it very strictly,” Chidebe said. (NAN)