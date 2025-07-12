12 ADC political gladiators plotting Tinubu’s 2027 fall, and what they bring

ADC political figures with President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

The recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, by a coalition of opposition politicians — seeking to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC — seems to have shifted Nigeria’s political tide ahead of the 2027 elections.

Since its launch on July 2, the ADC has continued to enjoy visibility and momentum as former governors, former senators, former ministers, and influential figures in past administrations align with the party.



The shift is bold. The ambitions are clear. The stakes are high. It’s no longer business as usual. The realignment signals intent.

With this, many Nigerians hope the ADC could be transformed from a fringe political party it used to be into a serious contender.

But beyond this realignment, what really matters is what individual politician brings to the table in terms of influence, networks, and structures.

This piece looks at 12 political actors who have either joined or declared support for the ADC, and how their support could strengthen the party ahead of 2027.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

If the ADC-led coalition is to stand any chance of challenging the APC in 2027, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the pillar that holds the life of the party.

Former-Vice-President-Atiku Abubakar.

Other than his recognition, Atiku, who has contested for president six times, brings his political network built over the years in the APC and the PDP to the ADC.

He’s a seasoned player with unmatched institutional recall. Atiku understands Nigeria’s political terrain, and his presence in the coalition could endear the ADC to the North, where voter numbers often determine presidential election outcomes.

Peter Obi



Since he decided to contest for president in 2022, Peter Obi has been the rallying point for millions of young Nigerians, who view him as one politician who embodies humility, integrity, and competence.

Peter Obi

Unlike Atiku, Obi’s political capital may not lie in party structures, but his fiercely loyal support base, known as the Obidients, will always be at his beck and call.



Digital-first. Demographically powerful. Fiercely loyal.

As things stand, Obi is still a member of the Labour Party. However, when the former governor of Anambra officially joins the ADC, his entry into the coalition could electrify the movement, giving it the wings to gain more support across the country.

Dele Momodu



In a coalition full of career politicians, the ADC will find Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, very useful in the information department.

Dele Momodu.

Momodu may not have the political machinery like Atiku or Obi to deliver a bloc of votes, but his understanding of Nigeria’s media landscape will no doubt elevate the coalition.



Words matter. Optics win. Narrative is everything.

He understands how political narratives are shaped to win elections and public opinion. With his strategic communication skills, editorial instincts, ability to articulate complex national issues, and relationships in the media industry, Momodu is well-positioned to serve the coalition as a campaign spokesperson.

Rotimi Amaechi



The political experience of Rotimi Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, cannot be ignored.

Having served as a two-time Director-General of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaigns, the former minister has insider knowledge of how to deal with the APC’s electoral machinery.



He’s seen it from the inside. He knows where the wires cross.

His presidential ambition aside, Amaechi’s regional influence in the South-South, his experience in national campaign structures, and his boldness give him a strong foothold in the coalition.

Aisha Yesufu



In a coalition that parades political heavyweights and strategists, Aisha Yesufu brings something quite different to the table.

As a frontline figure in the #EndSARS protest and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Yesufu has built a reputation in the civil society space as a fearless activist and consistent critic of bad governance.



Unfiltered. Unbought. Unafraid.

Yesufu may not have any political structure to back the coalition. Still, her alignment with the party comes with a ‘loud voice’ that could energise the youth, women, and disenchanted voters. She is movement personified.

The activist’s role in the coalition may not come with a title, but her impact on its public perception could be the difference between a movement and a mere alliance.

Nasir El-Rufai



The former Governor of Kaduna and former Minister of the FCT, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, is regarded as one of the few technocrats in the Nigerian political scene.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai

While his involvement in the ADC coalition is perceived to be driven by his desire to pay President Tinubu in his coin, the ex-governor brings something bigger than opposition to the coalition’s table.

He’s not just playing politics; he’s playing chess.

El-Rufai’s silent negotiation skills, knowledge of power structure, and political influence within the APC could help the ADC solve some political knots.

Strategically, the former governor’s deep-rooted influence in the North-West and understanding of the political terrain could serve as ADC’s launchpad in the North.

Rauf Aregbesola



Grassroots politics is Rauf Aregbesola’s forte. The former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior is a silent force who is ready to deploy his mobilisation power to unseat Tinubu, his former principal.



Quiet loyalty turned loud opposition.

As a political figure in the South-West, he has already started political moves in the region, having met the 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and a group of grassroots politicians in Ondo State.

Aregbesola’s alignment with the ADC represents the current dissent within the APC, and the former APC chieftain will stop at nothing in using his grassroots connections in Lagos and Osun against the ruling party.

Aminu Tambuwal



Another northern political elite in the coalition is former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, whose alignment with the coalition could shape the ADC’s fortune in the North.

Like El-Rufai, Tambuwal is a respected behind-the-scenes dealmaker, who is equally a unifying force in the North.



He builds bridges while others burn them.

The national reach of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and leadership experience in the National Assembly could help the ADC to mobilise political stakeholders across the northern region.

Emeka Ihedioha



Emeka Ihedioha, former Imo State governor, remains one of the respected political figures in the South-East.

His alignment with the ADC could strengthen the coalition’s appeal in the South-East to neutralise the marginalisation narrative against the party should the ADC present a northern candidate.



A strategic equaliser in a region with historical grievances.

As a political leader with National Assembly experience, Ihedioha’s presence in the ADC could signal to the South-East that the coalition is serious about power and leadership balance among the six geo-political zones.

David Mark



The involvement of the former President of the Senate and retired army general, David Mark, in the coalition is a big plus for the ADC.

David Mark.

In Mark, the coalition has an invaluable elder statesman and stabilising force in the Middle Belt to count on as it prepares to challenge the ruling party.



Old soldier. Still steady. Still strategic.

Already, the coalition has appointed Mark as its interim national chairman, a role that allows him to manage conflicts and play the role of a father figure among ambitious contenders.

In the face of rising insurgency, banditry, and terrorism in Benue and the North at large, Mark’s experience as a military general could offer the ADC insights on how to propose an alternative and compelling solution as part of the party’s security reform agenda.

Babachir Lawal



Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is a prominent Christian voice in northern Nigeria.

Engr Babachir David Lawal

As one of the outspoken critics of the APC, a party he helped build, Lawal has positioned himself as a valuable voice, who personally has a score to settle with the ruling party.



Disillusioned insider turned outside agitator.

For the ADC, the former SGF could be the chief mobiliser of northern Christians in Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba, and Benue states.

Gabriel Suswam



In 2027, the North-Central, a region often regarded as Nigeria’s political swing zone, will play a major role, and former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, is one of the stakeholders the ADC will be counting on in the region.

Gov Suswam

Middle Belt matters. Suswam knows how.

As a former governor and former National Assembly member, Suswam brings his grassroots appeal, elite connections, and institutional experience to the table for the ADC. His partnership with David Mark and Babachir Lawal could strengthen the ADC’s reach in the North-Central.

Honourable Mentions



John Odigie-Oyegun



For a coalition that seeks to unseat the ruling APC, the alignment of a founding member and first national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, strengthens its narrative against the ruling party.

John-Odigie-Oyegun

While he has remained largely reserved in recent political cycles, his emergence within the ADC coalition adds a level of institutional credibility and historical depth to the opposition’s claims of legitimacy.



Oyegun’s gravitas and moral authority as a principled elder statesman could serve as a balancing force among younger, ambitious members of the coalition. His role may not be operational, but his influence within the progressive camp could bridge gaps and attract undecided political actors.

Dino Melaye



Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, is impossible to ignore in the coalition. Known for his drama and controversial style, Melaye — who will most likely serve as one of the messengers in the alliance — is well-equipped with great mobilisation power.



The wildcard. The hype machine. The crowd puller.

Vanguard News