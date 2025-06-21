Yelewata attack: Over 50 fake IDPs arrested in Makurdi camp

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 50 fake Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, have been arrested at the Makurdi Ultra Modern International Market temporarily housing the displaced victims of the June 13 armed herdsmen attack on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mr Aondowase Kunde, made this known over the weekend while updating newsmen on activities in the camp.

The commissioner who supervised the physical identification of some of the fake IDPs infiltrating the camp stated that the initiative followed the sudden surge in the number of the IDPs in the camp.

He disclosed that he, on Saturday, led a team that secretly went to the camp as early as 4am only to discover that members of the host community were moving into the camp in droves and taking over activities in the camp.

According to him, “The authentic figure of IDPs in the camp from Yelewata is 219, but you can see that what we have here is far more than that.

“After investigating happenings in the camp for two days, we discovered that people who live in this community and several places and other communities close to Yelwwate and IDPs from Mega Camp come here, which is wrong.

“We also have the case of people coming in to steal. A particular young man who had the IDP identification tag led others into the camp to steal mattresses after threatening some of the traumatised female IDPs.

“Some women also mischievously borrow children from the host community to enable them to receive more of the ration of anything distributed in the camp. We have taken steps to check those.”

“Regrettably, some persons are instigating crisis and protest in the camp, and members of the host community as well as people with criminal intentions have infiltrated the camp and are creating problems for the genuine IDPs, but we will sanitise the place.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the government had no plans to close down the camp at the moment.