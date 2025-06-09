Why we left PDP for APC – Lagos PDP spokesman Amode

…Declares Readiness to Support Tinubu in 2027

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — As political realignments continue across the country, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, alongside several party chieftains, on Monday announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement, made at a press conference in Ikeja, comes after Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor — the 2023 PDP governorship candidate — had earlier moved to the APC, a development which Amode and others described as “inspirational.”

Among those who defected with Amode are:

Prince Rufus Adeniyi, former PDP Assistant State Organising Secretary (Lagos West)

Mr. Jerry Afemikhe (Olori Odo), former PDP House of Reps candidate (Surulere I)

2023 PDP State Assembly candidates including Keshinro Abiodun (Epe I), Akeem Jinadu (Eti-Osa I), Ibrahim Balogun (Kosofe II), Taofeek Obanikoro (Lagos Island I), Tunde Pratt (Lagos Mainland II), Saheed Aregbesola (Oshodi-Isolo II), Sulaimon Thompson (Surulere I), and Taofeek Kuye (Ajeromi-Ifelodun I).

Mr. Adeyemi Kazeem, former PDP Chairman, Ojo LGA

Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, former media aide to Jandor

Addressing journalists, Amode said the decision to leave the PDP followed deep reflection and consultations. He described the move as a “significant turning point” for himself and other long-standing party members.

“It is with a profound sense of responsibility that we make this decision. The PDP, as it stands today in Lagos, is riddled with internal crises, lack of cohesion, and leadership challenges,” Amode stated.

“After years of active participation — with both wins and setbacks — it became necessary to reassess our political trajectory. We believe this move is essential for serving the people more effectively and making meaningful contributions to governance.”

He added that the current leadership of the PDP in Lagos has struggled to foster unity or chart a viable path forward, which in turn has affected the party’s capacity to win elections or deliver value to its members and supporters.

“Many of us have now formally resigned from the PDP at the ward, local government, and state levels, and have chosen to align with the APC in order to contribute more meaningfully to democratic governance in Lagos State,” he said.

Safurat Abdulkareem, a two-time PDP deputy governorship candidate, expressed optimism about working with the APC, saying the defectors are focused on joining efforts to improve Lagos State’s development trajectory.

Also speaking, Chief Ola Apena, a former PDP deputy chairman in the state, noted the difficulties the party has faced in maintaining political relevance in Lagos.

“The party’s internal issues have made it difficult for it to function effectively in the state,” Apena said.

On behalf of the defecting 2023 PDP State House of Assembly candidates, Ibrahim Balogun (Kosofe II) noted that many of them had remained loyal to the PDP for nearly two decades without tangible results.

“We have now resolved to support President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections. We believe in Jandor’s leadership, and we are committed to working together for a more productive future,” Balogun stated.

Welcoming the former PDP members into the APC, Jandor congratulated them for making what he called a “pragmatic decision.”

“What we have done is consolidate the political base. Many of us worked hard over the years and have realized the need to be part of a forward-looking structure,” he said.

“For over 20 years, the PDP in Lagos has been unable to take the necessary steps to win elections or deliver effectively. Our focus now is on building a stronger and more inclusive political platform within the APC.”