Why I announced separation from my husband – Actress Biola Bayo

Famous Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo has explained her reasons for publicly announcing her separation from her husband, Oluseyi.

The actress made headlines last week when she revealed the end of their four-year marriage in a heartfelt message shared on Oluseyi’s birthday.

The announcement, which came as a surprise to many, sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media. Some critics accused her of deliberately choosing her husband’s birthday to “set him up for dragging.”

Responding to the backlash in a now-viral video, Biola Bayo clarified her intentions behind the timing and the post. She said her decision was rooted in a desire to control her own narrative.

“Please, I’m a human too. The other one I said about my marriage was because I don’t want people to say my story for me, that was why I came out to say it. And that’s my style. So that people would not be saying something different or saying things that would make me sad. But I didn’t know that you people would still use it against me,” she said.

The actress went on to explain that her husband had been informed about the post beforehand.

“People have already asking me that you are not posting your husband, and I knew different rumors would come out online that very day, that is why I spoke about our separation but yet it was used against me.

“I have already told my husband before I posted. So he was aware that I would post it so that other people won’t be the one to tell the story on social media. But I know that God will reward everybody accordingly,” she added.

