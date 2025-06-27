We’re under attack by saboteurs – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says it has uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by a syndicate of known and faceless actors, within and outside the organisation.

A statement issued on Friday by the management of NNPC Ltd said that the group was actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit the company’s leadership.

The company said the group was spreading such misinformation to derail the organisation’s ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company, in line with the mandate of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of our dedicated workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

“These are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change, clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.

“We expect a surge of defamatory content in the days and weeks ahead, but NNPC Ltd. remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it,” it said.

The company urged its dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise and not be discouraged. (NAN)