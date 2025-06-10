Troops kill Boko Haram kingpin, others in Yobe

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), with close air support from the Air Component, have neutralized a Boko Haram/ISWAP kingpin, Malam Jidda, during a renewed offensive in Ngazalgana, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Several other terrorists operating in the Timbuktu Triangle were also eliminated in the coordinated operations.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Captain Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI.

According to the statement, “The terrorist commander, identified as the Ameer of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, was killed alongside others during a joint ground and air operation carried out on June 9, 2025.”

During the engagement in Ngazalgana, troops encountered the terrorists and overpowered them with superior firepower, resulting in the death of Malam Jidda. Several others fled with gunshot wounds. In a separate ambush launched in the Timbuktu Triangle, troops engaged another group of terrorists, killing several of them during the firefight.

In a related development, the ongoing clearance operations in the Mallamfatori area of Abadam Local Government—where troops had recently killed several insurgents—led to the discovery of additional corpses and the recovery of a cache of arms and equipment.

Items recovered during the offensive include AK-47 rifles, motorcycles, large quantities of ammunition, AK-47 magazines, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, hand grenades, handheld radios, and other combat gear.

“These renewed offensives underscore the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts by Operation HADIN KAI, backed by a highly efficient Air Component. The troops remain committed to achieving their operational objectives—completely defeating Boko Haram/ISWAP and restoring peace and security in the North-East region,” the statement concluded.