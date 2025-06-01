Top 5 smartphones with best AI features

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken center stage in the smartphone world, becoming a defining feature in today’s flagship devices.

From smarter photography and real-time translation to on-device summarization and AI-generated wallpapers, the latest phones are no longer just about specs — they’re about intelligence.

In 2025, tech giants like Samsung, Google, Apple, and others have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible with AI, integrating it deeply into everyday user experiences.

Whether you want to effortlessly edit photos, get quick answers by circling something on your screen, or even have your phone summarize voice notes and generate social media-ready messages, these AI-powered smartphones are leading the charge. We’ve tested and reviewed the most advanced AI phones available right now to help you decide which one truly earns the title of smartest phone of the year.

Here are the top 5 smartphones with the best AI features in 2025, from the powerhouse Galaxy S25 Ultra to the ultra-intelligent Pixel 9 Pro.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Best for: Balanced AI features across productivity, communication, and photography

Key AI Highlights:

Galaxy AI suite integrates deeply into the OS: summarization, translation, and Writing Assist across apps.

Circle to Search with S Pen is intuitive for identifying objects and locations.

Photo & video editing: generative expand, object removal, Instant Slow-mo.

Real-time voice translation (13 languages) for calls and conversations.

Now Brief hub summarizes real-time app info like sports, weather, and calendar updates.

Bonus: Many of these AI features will be backported to S23/S24 series and Z Fold/Flip models.

2. Google Pixel 9 Pro / Pro XL

Best for: On-device AI with seamless Google ecosystem integration

Key AI Highlights:

Gemini Nano (on-device) powers summarization, smart replies, and voice transcription.

Magic Editor & Best Take revolutionize AI photo editing.

Circle to Search with real-time object recognition.

AI-generated wallpapers via Android 14.

Video Boost sends footage to the cloud for pro-level enhancements.

Bonus: Pixel gets first access to Android AI features before other OEMs.

3. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Best for: Seamless, private AI across apps and ecosystem

Key AI Highlights:

Apple Intelligence (AI suite) blends generative models with private on-device data.

Writing tools in Notes, Mail, and Messages offer rewrites, tone adjustment, and summaries.

Image Playground: generate AI images from text or prompts.

Siri upgrade using LLMs: better understanding of context, app control, and memory.

Privacy edge: AI tasks are offloaded to secure on-device processing or Private Cloud Compute.

Note: Some features are limited to U.S. English and compatible with A18 Pro chip only.

4. Honor Magic6 Pro

Best for: Advanced AI camera and user experience powered by Qualcomm and HONOR’s platform

Key AI Highlights:

MagicOS 8.0 introduces AI-driven intent-based navigation and smart multi-device collaboration.

Magic Capsule: predicts user behavior to suggest next steps or automate tasks.

AI Motion Sensing: intelligently captures fast action moments (e.g., sports).

On-device LLM powers intelligent reminders and voice commands without internet.

Note: Emerging challenger with strong AI ambitions.

5. OnePlus 12

Best for: AI-powered performance and photo editing in a value flagship

Key AI Highlights:

AI Eraser & AI Photo Expansion in the Gallery app.

OxygenOS with Smart Services: AI call summary, screen translation, and voice memo transcriptions.

HyperTouch and performance optimizations use AI to manage gaming and background tasks efficiently.

